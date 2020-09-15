Apex Legends bug breaks Octane's double jump in the worst way

An Apex Legends bug in Season 6 is breaking Octane’s double jump, giving the character an infinite amount of extra hops that actually keeps him grounded to the map more than anything.

After using the Adrenaline Junkie’s Launch Pad ultimate ability, there are times when the game can glitch that prevents players from getting a complete double jump off. The bug can randomly affect Octane's jumps, which repeats the issue once it is encountered.

Normally, when the character uses one, they’ll have a prompt to press the jump key again to get a second leap in mid-air. There are unique sound bites accompanied by using the ultimate that can be heard while the glitch is activated.

Like user ‘Fish_Smell_Bad’ showcased in their clip, when the bug comes online there seems to be an indefinite amount of double jumps that can be ‘activated’ but not necessarily used.

“This bug only happens sometimes when you take a pad, but other players can not see it,” they wrote. “It's new in S6 and very annoying but not too game breaking. And to my knowledge it has nothing to do with ping.”

Debunking the bug’s connection to ping was prompted by other users linking the glitch to server issues or the like. Although some believe that the problem stems from an initial disruption with packet loss while using a Launch Pad.

“I've noticed it happens when you go jump as you hit the pad while there's a bit of packet loss. Nothing to do with ping,” one user wrote.

In the clip, every time the person goes for the jump and activates the bug, a connection issue icon can be seen in the top right of the HUD.

Additionally, the presence of the glitch could put Octane players in an awkward predicament with their teammates since Fish_Smell_Bad’s squad said that they couldn’t hear the bugged sound queues.

Clearly this is something that could really disrupt a match, and it would be something that Respawn could look into if it starts to affect more Octane players who have to contend with the bug at random.