Use your Destiny 2 Legendary Shards on these items before it’s too late

With Legendary Shards being deleted from Destiny 2 once The Final Shape releases, you’ll need to spend them this week, and there are a few great stand-out options for doing just that.

Destiny 2 The Final Shape is coming out on June 4, with the new expansion delivering an entirely new campaign, a variety of new Exotics, and much more. However, some content is being vaulted and removed from the game forever, including Legendary Shards.

So, what should you spend your Legendary Shards on before The Final Shape? There are a few good options, but the best by far is purchasing Level 5 Masterwork Weapons from Banshee’s daily stock when they are on sale.

These weapons can be dismantled for x1 Enhancement Core. That means at just 30 Legendary Shards and x7,000 Glimmer each, some Guardians will be able to farm thousands of Enhancement Cores using this method. These Cores can then be upgraded to Enhancement Prisms or even Ascendant Shards at Master Rahool. Alternatively, they can be spent on upgrading new gear and weapons in The Final Shape.

The best way to keep track of when Level 5 Masterwork Weapons are on sale is by checking r/DestinyTheGame on Reddit. Whenever a suitable weapon is sold by Banshee, a PSA thread will be posted and heavily upvoted letting everyone know. This won’t last long, so be sure to spend your Legendary Shards when a Level 5 Masterwork Weapon becomes available.

That isn’t the only worthwhile reward to spend Legendary Shards on though. Destiny 2 players have other options such as buying Raid Banners from Hawthorne, converting them into Glimmer with Master Rahool, and purchasing secondary resources like Phantasmal Fragments on the Moon.

Though none of these are as valuable as Enhancement Cores, it is still useful to stock up on them to set yourself up for the future. Raid Banners and Glimmer are especially useful, as they are used in a wide range of content and activities including everything from the campaign to end-game Raid encounters.