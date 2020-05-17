How to find treasure packs in Apex Legends for weekly hunts

Apex Legends now has quests for players to complete in order to claim some bonuses and rewards. To progress in these quests, you’ll need daily Treasure Packs, so, here’s where you can find them.

After months of waiting, and then an additional small delay of a week, Apex Legends Season Five: Fortune’s Favor finally launched on May 12. As ever, the new season meant that players could finally play as a new legend – Loba – while also getting their hands on new cosmetics and seeing some map changes.

Though, aside from all that, the new season has also added a new quest feature. Here, players can follow the story of the 'Broken Ghost' and earn some rewards. But, if you want to progress in the quests, you need Treasure Packs.

Where to find Apex Legends Treasure Packs

Now, Respawn hasn’t made anything too complex about getting these packs – you don’t have to rack up a killstreak or defend a certain area of the map to unlock them.

Instead, you just have to open up supply bins and hope that the luck is on your side. If your luck is in, the pack will pop out of the bin and fall right at your feet – it won’t stay inside the bin. Simply hold down your pick-up button to claim it and then finish the match.

Drop into a game of Apex Legends

Open supply bins

Hold you action/pick-up button on the pack that pops out

Finish the game to progress in your quest

However, you can’t just go running around Kings Canyon racking up multiple Treasure Packs in one game. Players are limited to one pack per day. But once the timer resets each day at 6 PM BST/1 PM EDT/11 AM PDT/7 PM CET, you are free to grab another.

If you’ve already found your daily pack, they can still pop out of supply bins – you just won’t be able to pick them up.

If you miss out on a daily Treasure Pack you can catch up in order to find all 45 that are in season five. You just have to go to your quests tab and hit the ‘catch up’ option that appears below the rewards wheel.

Each catch-up pack will cost you 25 Apex Coins, but you will still be able to find a free pack in your matches if you haven’t already found one that day.

What are hunts in Apex Legends?

Once you have five packs, you should then participate in the weekly hunt once it's available. Completing these will grant you a weapon charm, a piece of the mysterious artifact, unlock new secrets about the Broken Ghost.

Check out the full details of how the weekly hunts and quests work here.