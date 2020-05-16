Weird Apex Legends movement bug prevents players from climbing

Apex Legends players have uncovered a strange movement bug that is preventing them from climbing over railings in certain areas of Kings Canyon.

After much anticipation, Apex Legends season five: Fortune’s Favor finally launched on Tuesday, May 12, bringing with it a huge set of map changes to Kings Canyon, Loba as the new legend, and tweaks to the other characters.

As players have been sprinting around the battle royale’s original map in the hopes of being crowned Apex champion, they have uncovered a few bugs that need fixing already – including being unable to loot deathboxes. However, there’s another issue that is affecting the movement of every legend, especially when it comes to climbing.

The new problem was pointed out by Reddit user Joshi_Boi, who pleaded with the Respawn development team to send out a fix in the future.

In the Redditor’s clip, they had been attempting to scale a set of railings when they found themselves reaching the top and slipping back do again. Obviously, when a legend hits the top of the railing, they should be able to vault over it.

Instead, Joshi_Boi tried multiple times to make sure it wasn’t just one part of the fence that was bugging out. As none of them worked, the Redditor had to use a leg up from a box that was sat nearby – canceling out their interaction with the fence.

Other players were quick to point out that the issue had also affected them with one, wordswiththeletterB , noting that the new problem had left them pretty confused when it resulted in death during trying to escape a gunfight.

The Apex devs are usually pretty quick to respond to issues as big as this, however, it doesn’t currently have a spot on their Trello board, so there is no way of knowing if they are aware of it or not. Though, players will be hoping a fix is implemented soon enough.