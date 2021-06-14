Genius Apex Legends players get ultimate revenge on DDoSer's ruining matches - Dexerto

After reconnecting to a DDoSed Apex Legends lobby, a set of players decided to lay a trap for the cheater and make sure they got their revenge.

Although Respawn Entertainment has been implementing updates to fight back against DDoSers in Apex Legends, it’s still a huge problem in Ranked play.

Cheaters are using the exploit to disconnect every single player from the map, allowing them to reconnect and pick up the win with no competition.

While players can to get back into a match after it’s been DDoSed, it’s incredibly inconsistent and it’s rarely worth it. More often than not, you’ll already be dead or too far outside the ring to get back into the fight.

Advertisement

Well, against all odds, a set of Apex players managed to get back into their DDoSed game lobby and laid the perfect trap to takedown the cheater.

Apex Legends players outsmart DDoSer and get revenge

A thread posted to the Apex Legends subreddit showing a set of players taking down a DDoSer has garnered over 3,300 upvotes at the time of writing.

After being kicked from a match by a DDoSer, GoldCoaster4Cx and their squad managed to reconnect and decided they wanted revenge.

Knowing the cheater would be running around killing all of the disconnected players, the group decided to stand completely still and pretend to be AFK.

Advertisement

The DDoSer, who was playing Bloodhound, scanned the group and assumed it was just another easy three kills to add to their stats. Unfortunately for them, GoldCoaster4Cx’s squad had other plans and one hit the cheater as soon as they walked into the room.

Related News

The clip is incredibly satisfying to watch and without the group’s quick thinking to pretend to be AFK, it’s unlikely they would have been able to get their revenge.

It’s a shame that players still have to deal with these exploits, but with Respawn threatening to take legal action and promising more updates to address the issue, the community is hopeful that DDoS attacks will slowly become less and less of a problem.