Frustrating Apex Legends glitch is making Loba's Ultimate useless

While Season 5’s Loba might be the new kid on the block in Apex Legends, she’s dropped into battle with a critical issue that could render her Ultimate useless in your next game.

Loba is the latest addition to the ever-expanding Apex Legends lineup, having joined the roster on May 12. After a few short weeks with the Support-type character, players have uncovered a glaring issue with her Ultimate ability.

Upon deploying her ‘Black Market Boutique,’ players should be able to access nearby loot and teleport it to themselves. While the ability usually limits you to just two items, a new glitch is making sure you walk away empty-handed.

Down to the final three squads in a May 28 game, Reddit user ‘Loch_Ness_Lemons’ was closing in on a win. With Loba’s Ultimate already open for business and the high ground secured, it seemed as though it was their match to lose.

Unfortunately, the game was working against them. The Black Market Boutique appeared to be in a glitched state, with absolutely nothing appearing. Not even a bit ammunition to let you keep up the fight.

They closed and reopened the menu, however, the black market inventory still remained empty. As though not a single piece of loot was in the surrounding area, the team was left with no choice but to fend for themselves.

As the ring closed in and squads appeared below, they clutched up and found a few extra eliminations. It wasn’t for another minute before Loba’s Ultimate started functioning again and loot was up for grabs.

Loba's team was eventually able to close out the game with a win, though the glitch could have easily cost them. Had they no shields or ammo, high ground control would have only helped them survive for so long.

There’s no pinning down the exact cause of the issue. It could be completely random and affect Loba players without reason.

Until an official response is provided from the developers, or a patch is rolled out, Loba may just have to make do without her Ultimate from time to time.