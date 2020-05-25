Apex Legends leak hints at Titans PvE event coming soon

A fresh Apex Legends leak has seemingly revealed that a further crossover with Titanfall could be in the works for player vs environment event – but could the actual Titans be involved?

With Apex Legends and Titanfall co-existing in the same universe, fans who have played both of Respawn Entertainment’s titles have been begging for more and more crossovers between them.

We’ve seen pretty neat ideas from players for a Pilot legend and even incorporating Titanfall features like wall-running. However, Respawn has really only used select weapons, the Prowlers, and parts of the lore from their other popular game inside the battle royale. Though, a new leak might be pointing at even more happening in the future.

Advertisement

Reliable Apex Legends data miner that1miningguy pointed out that there are strings in the current game files that point to a player vs environment (PvE) event where Titanfall characters are being used.

Read More: Apex Legends devs already considering reworks for Octane and Lifeline

In the data miner’s findings, you can see labels for the Spectre, Stalker, Frag Drone, and Titan being accompanied by the ‘_outlands’ tag. “This is interesting to me because I cannot remember seeing the specific strings for these NPCs that included the _outlands tag,” he tweeted, noting that nothing is confirmed however.

Advertisement

This is interesting to me because I cannot remember seeing the specific strings for these NPCs that included the _outlands tag. (Not saying Titans for Apex... but maybe something PVE related regarding them?) pic.twitter.com/ulTPRDjOoF — That1MiningGuy (@that1miningguy) May 23, 2020

Of course, the references to Titans and different Titanfall character in the game’s files are nothing incredibly new. Many weapons and other items have been uncovered before, but only the Prowlers have been used in a prominent way so far.

Read More: How to wall bounce in Apex Legends for major advantages in combat

Respawn have said previously that they experimented with using Titans in Apex, however, they didn’t seem to fit and ruined the balance of things.

Advertisement

Though, the Outlands tag attached to this sighting of the characters is interesting, as it might be in reference to an event coming down the line.

Apex Legends season five currently has weekly hunts that are PvE based, with players taking on the Prowlers in week one, but it remains to be seen if Respawn has something bigger in mind involving the other Titanfall names.