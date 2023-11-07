Cloud9 reportedly sticking with Fudge to finalize League roster

Cloud9 are reportedly retaining Ibrahim ‘Fudge’ Allami for the 2024 League of Legends Esports season after multiple reported changes to its starting lineup.

The LCS team is keeping on Fudge after considering another option in free agency, according to Sheep Esports. Cloud9 is reportedly building a super team in the North American league, bringing in former Evil Geniuses midlaner Joseph Joon ‘jojopyun’ Pyun, and veteran Canadian support support Philippe ‘Vulcan’ Laflamme.

Cloud9 were arguably the best LCS team throughout 2023. The team placed first in the Spring and Summer split regular seasons and represented the league at the Mid-Season Invitational and the League of Legends World Championship.

C9 placed top six at MSI but failed to qualify out of the Swiss Stage at Worlds 2023.

Cloud retaining Fudge for 2024 League season

According to the report, Cloud9 were at one time considering buying Martin ‘Wunder’ Nordahl from Fnatic in the offseason. The veteran top laner did not start much in 2023 as he was benched in favor of Óscar ‘Oscarinin’ Muñoz Jiménez early on in the Winter Season and departed the team in September.

The move to keep Fudge might come as a shock to some fans as it means the organization is only using one of its allotted import player spots. With their reported moves, Kim ‘Berserker’ Min-cheol will be the only player on the starting roster who counts as an import.

Christian Betancourt/Riot Games Cloud9 made both international tournaments in 2023.

However, it seems Cloud9 are committed to the player for the next season and will not have to negotiate a new contract as Fudge is signed through 2025.

The League of Legends off-season has already kicked off in earnest as teams look to solidify their lineups before Worlds 2023 has even concluded.

