“Broken” Apex Legends players claim they’re uninstalling over Season 18 matchmaking

Apex Legends Season 18 has kicked off with all-new content for fans to enjoy, although for certain players the matchmaking changes have resulted in them leaving the game for good.

Matchmaking settings and changes made by the developers has long been a controversial part of the game. Respawn Entertainment has tried its best like any other developer to balance the gameplay over the years by trying to keep the different competitive parts of the game a fair and fun experience for everyone.

With the launch of the new season, the Apex community has once again been debating the balancing issues regarding weapons, legends, abilities, and more.

Pro ImperialHal has even found himself going back and forth with fellow competitor Snip3down following the release of Season 18 over survey beacon changes impacting the competitive scene in particular for the upcoming 2023 ALGS Championship.

A Reddit user has since posted in the Apex Legends subreddit stating: “You finally broke me”, he said, before going on to announce that he has uninstalled the game.

Why are Apex Legends vets criticizing the game?

The self-proclaimed over-50-year-old dad has blamed the developers after experiencing “awful games” due to his matchmaking experience. Solo queueing has been historically considered rough in the FPS world and, for this dad, the changes have only appeared to make it worse.

He stated: “It’s an issue of enjoyment”, going on to highlight his KD is around 0.7 for Season 18 instead of a 0.9 to 1 KD for the previous Season 17.

With him not being able to gain as many kills as he would like, he has found himself unable to enjoy the game due to all the matchmaking changes impacting this season, which is an opinion supported by many.

One user has said: “I feel like this, been playing since season 2. It feels like everyone is cheating.” As many have alluded to that they are more commonly being put against much higher skilled players than in previous seasons.

Interestingly, a large amount of players have pointed towards cheaters as the reason with a user in particular blaming updates to the Cronus which has been typically used by cheaters to get an unfair advantage.

Causing players to react angrily: “What do you mean those losers have Auto super glide and auto mantle jump? I thought they could only get anti-recoil.”

Alternatively, numerous players have been seen mocking these calls that matchmaking is “broken”, with one user even writing a whole sarcastic post in the same subreddit mocking the over 50-year-old dad.

