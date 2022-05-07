Bizarre Apex Legends exploit lets Wraith instantly teleport through her portals

Apex Legends players have uncovered a glitch with Wraith’s portal that allows them to place it wherever they want, and teleport to the other side instantly, but it can only be done on Storm Point.

Ever since Apex Legends first launched over three years ago, players have been finding ways to get additional advantages with the abilities of each legend.

In the past, we’ve seen players being able to instantly charge Wraith’s ultimate by using the jump towers, they’ve been able to prevent enemies from getting cues when activating Gibby’s bombardment, and even getting unlimited amounts of Octane’s stim.

As she’s one of the more popular legends, Wraith is usually one of the go-to’s for players to find exploits with abilities and it has happened once again by combining her portal, Revenant’s Death Totem, a grenade, and one of Storm Point’s gravity cannons.

Apex Legends YouTuber RossTheeSquirrel shone a spotlight on the exploit after it started to do the rounds on TikTok, noting just how powerful and broken it is.

The exploit, which takes a few steps to pull off, allows Wraith mains to place the different ends of their portal an infinite distance away from each other, while also being able to instantly teleport from either side. It’s pretty similar to the old one that worked on World’s Edge when the train was active.

“This bug, as far as I’m aware only works on Storm Point, making it very broken as this will be the map in the first split of Ranked in Season 13,” the YouTuber said though others suggested that it can also be done on Kings Canyon. However, there is no proof of those claims as it stands.

As some other players noted, it is a massively situational glitch, and one that would probably be hard to pull off mid-fight. Yet, if you have the time to place everything down, it can be useful.

Of course, it is an exploit so you could very well find yourself on the blunt end of the ban hammer if you use it. Though, we’ll have to wait and see if it’s patched before it becomes widespread.