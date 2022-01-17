 Bizarre Apex Legends bug makes bodies fall from the sky & players are terrified - Dexerto
Apex Legends

Bizarre Apex Legends bug makes bodies fall from the sky & players are terrified

Published: 17/Jan/2022 16:21

by Alex Garton
Skydive Caustic Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment

A strange bug in Apex Legends is causing lifeless bodies to fall from the sky in random locations and no one can figure out why it’s happening.

When playing Apex Legends, it’s essential to remain vigilant and keep a sharp eye on your surroundings as enemy squads can appear out of nowhere with a sneak attack.

As a result, a lot of players are constantly scanning the horizon and looking for any movement or sound. Despite this, unless there’s an enemy Valkyrie nearby, it’s rare anyone will look directly upwards unless they hear a noise.

So, when lifeless bodies began falling from the sky for no reason at all, it’s safe to say it took players by surprise.

Apex Legends squad skydive
Respawn Entertainment
Apex Legends Season 12 is expected in early February.

Lifeless bodies are falling from the sky in Apex Legends

In the last few days, multiple players have captured lifeless bodies falling from the sky in random locations on Storm Point.

One of them was Kanji4Vermilion, who posted the clip to the Apex Legends subreddit on January 15 after witnessing a squad of bodies fall on top of their location.

The strange occurrence “scared” Kanji4Vermilion and took them completely by surprise.

It’s unlikely the dead Legends were eliminated in the air, as none of them had any death boxes and shortly disappeared after landing with a thud.

This scared me from apexlegends

While some players assumed the bug was only occurring on Storm Point, user ChurchThe3rd witnessed it happening on Worlds Edge as well.

It’s hard to know what is actually triggering the bug as the bodies seem to fall in random locations, but there’s no doubt it generates some hilarious reactions.

Hallelujah! It’s raining men🌧 from apexlegends

Although Respawn will need to look into this glitch, it’s definitely not a serious issue like the Rampage and Sentinel exploit.

However, in the midst of an intense gunfight, the last thing a player wants is a lifeless body falling on top of them. So, it’ll be interesting to see if the devs tackle the issue quickly, or decide it’s not a priority for the time being.

