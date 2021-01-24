Logo
Apex Predator shows off 28 genius tips & tricks to get better at Apex Legends

Published: 24/Jan/2021 12:50

by Joe Craven
Apex Legends content creator and Apex Predator ‘chiknnuggey’ has offered players of Respawn’s battle royale 28 tips and tricks to instantly improve in-game. 

Regardless of your rank in Apex Legends, chances are you have certain areas you can improve. Whether it’s recoil control, movement around the map or deciding how to balance your loadout, no player is completely flawless, as much as they might like to tell themselves.

Chiknnuggey, an Apex YouTuber and Predator-rank player, sits at 13,000 YouTube subscribers, and regularly posts Apex content to try and help his subscribers.

That’s exactly the aim of his January 15 video, which offers a whopping 28 tips and tricks to Apex Legends players, ensuring they’ve got the game’s basics completely nailed.

To be great at Apex Legends, you need to make sure you’ve got the basics done.

As you can imagine with 28 tips and tricks, they cover a lot of bases. The Predator’s movement tricks involve ‘zipline bouncing’ meaning you can use ziplines positioned near buildings to instantly reach an elevated position.

Another awesome trick is being able to throw grenades through closed doors. To do this, aim for the very bottom corner of the door, and use the projectile indicator. When it disappears, it means your grenade will slip through the corner of the closed doors. It’s a great way to damage an enemy you know is one the other side.

We also really like the tip to enable fast armor swaps. If you’re in a heavy loot area and planning on hanging around there, drop all the available armor on the floor. In an engagement, you can easily swap your armor for a new one, without having to open a loot box. This will give you a major health boost instantly, and could be the difference between winning and losing a fight.

There are also some more well-known tips, such as how to avoid the fall stun by meleeing a nearby surface (meleeing the ground was patched out long ago, but there’s a new way).

Your play-style may differ from some of the tips, but anything recommended by an Apex Predator should be worth trying out. If you don’t like a tactic or can’t pull it off, then drop it and stick to ones you know you’re capable of. Other than that, drop in and gives these tricks a go!

Apex Legends devs considering different buff ideas for Loba

Published: 24/Jan/2021 11:12

by Joe Craven
Daniel Klein, lead game designer at Respawn Entertainment, has suggested that a Loba buff could come soon to Apex Legends, but that the High Society Thief is currently in a “pretty good” spot. 

Added back in Season 5, Loba has perhaps had less of an impact on the Apex Legends meta than some of her counterparts. She’s not necessarily underpowered, but it’s hard to really class her as a game-changing legend in Apex’s Season 7 meta.

The buff to Black Market Boutique enabled her to become a significant contributor to her teams, pulling her out of the dwindling period she found herself in during Season 6.

However, her relative mediocrity when compared to some of the game’s stronger characters – Wraith, Gibraltar, and Bloodhound – has naturally led to her fans asking for a buff.

Loba has one of the biggest personalities in Apex Legends, even if she’s not one of the best legends.

One Redditor, ‘ApexFan12′, suggested a small Loba buff to Daniel Klein, Respawn’s Lead Game Designer. Klein can be found frequently active on Reddit, interacting and replying with fans of the battle royale.

“You know how Pathfinder’s cooldown is based on how far he goes,” the Redditor said, “I was wondering if there’s any way you can do the same thing with Loba, where her tactical cooldown is based on how far her bracelet goes… There’s been many times where I’ve accidentally thrown it right in front of me and then have to wait 30 seconds for it to recharge.”

The suggestion seemed to appeal to Klein, who replied: “Definitely could do that! Could also just shave off time in general. I think the animations pre and post use could also do with some tightening. Thing is, she’s pretty good right now. Will let her rest for a patch or two.”

Reddit conversation between Daniel Klein about Loba
Reddit
Klein’s response and the Redditor’s suggestion, in full.

Responding to another user about simply making the bracelet travel faster in the air, Klein described that buff as a “last resort”.

“It would require some work on the visual effect to make it look good and it has the highest risk of negatively impacting combat legibility,” he said. “Point taken on the beautiful arrival animation; maybe most of our shortening needs to be in the taking off animation. Like I said though, this is experimental stuff we’re still play-testing and there’s a good chance we won’t ship it if it’s not healthy for the game.”

Daniel Klein response on Reddit over Loba buff
Reddit
Daniel Klein’s response to other Loba buff suggestions.

Klein’s comment that they are going to “let her rest” suggests that the change, if it comes at all, will likely drop after Season 8’s inception. It’s fair to wait and see how Loba is affected by the introduction of Fuse and the balancing adjustments that will come with the launch of a new season.

Barring any delays, Season 8 is set to drop in Apex Legends on February 2.