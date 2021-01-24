Apex Predator shows off 28 genius tips & tricks to get better at Apex Legends

Apex Legends content creator and Apex Predator ‘chiknnuggey’ has offered players of Respawn’s battle royale 28 tips and tricks to instantly improve in-game.

Regardless of your rank in Apex Legends, chances are you have certain areas you can improve. Whether it’s recoil control, movement around the map or deciding how to balance your loadout, no player is completely flawless, as much as they might like to tell themselves.

Chiknnuggey, an Apex YouTuber and Predator-rank player, sits at 13,000 YouTube subscribers, and regularly posts Apex content to try and help his subscribers.

That’s exactly the aim of his January 15 video, which offers a whopping 28 tips and tricks to Apex Legends players, ensuring they’ve got the game’s basics completely nailed.

As you can imagine with 28 tips and tricks, they cover a lot of bases. The Predator’s movement tricks involve ‘zipline bouncing’ meaning you can use ziplines positioned near buildings to instantly reach an elevated position.

Another awesome trick is being able to throw grenades through closed doors. To do this, aim for the very bottom corner of the door, and use the projectile indicator. When it disappears, it means your grenade will slip through the corner of the closed doors. It’s a great way to damage an enemy you know is one the other side.

We also really like the tip to enable fast armor swaps. If you’re in a heavy loot area and planning on hanging around there, drop all the available armor on the floor. In an engagement, you can easily swap your armor for a new one, without having to open a loot box. This will give you a major health boost instantly, and could be the difference between winning and losing a fight.

There are also some more well-known tips, such as how to avoid the fall stun by meleeing a nearby surface (meleeing the ground was patched out long ago, but there’s a new way).

Your play-style may differ from some of the tips, but anything recommended by an Apex Predator should be worth trying out. If you don’t like a tactic or can’t pull it off, then drop it and stick to ones you know you’re capable of. Other than that, drop in and gives these tricks a go!