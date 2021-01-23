 Two of Apex Legends highest-ranked players banned for cheating - Dexerto
Two of Apex Legends highest-ranked players banned for cheating

Published: 23/Jan/2021 12:01

by Calum Patterson
Respawn Entertainment has dropped the ban hammer on two of Apex Legends’ highest-ranked players, after a handful of professional players made complaints to the security team.

Despite a constant and never-ending effort to stamp out cheaters in Apex, they are still all-too-common at even the highest ranks.

There have been a couple of names that the community has had their eye on for some time now, and it appears they have finally been quashed, thanks once again to Respawn’s security lead Conor Ford, aka Hideouts.

These players were among the top 10 in the global rankings for Ranked mode in Apex Legends, clearly ruining the experience for other, legitimate players.

Top Apex Predators banned

On January 22, Hideouts posted a simple but effective message: his trusty ban hammer x2.

It didn’t take long for the community to identify one of the culprits as ‘invulnerableFPS’ – who had played under other pseudonyms in previous ranked seasons.

TSM pro and Halo legend Eric ‘Snip3down’ Wrona was happy to see the player whom they had suspected of cheating finally get their deserved punishment.

With the ban, these players are now removed from the ranked leaderboards, allowing legitimate players to get their proper ranking.

Apex Tracker, a website that keeps track of the highest-ranked players through an API, confirmed the bans with a Respawn rep, updating the standings accordingly.

Although these bans are welcomed and are a positive step, cheating is an issue that remains pervasive at all levels of Apex Legends.

Hideouts is widely praised in the community for his work against hackers but is only one individual, and players feel a more effective anti-cheat is necessary on a system level.

With that said, Apex is still fairing better than its battle royale rival, Warzone, which appears to have absolutely no effective anti-cheat system whatsoever – an issue that has affected big-money tournaments.

Apex Legends player pretends to be a MRVN for a 1000 IQ play

Published: 23/Jan/2021 1:46 Updated: 23/Jan/2021 10:56

by Bill Cooney
One Apex Legends player’s role-playing adventure as one of MRVN NPC’s found on the map actually worked out quite well for them and could be a sneaky strategy to watch out for going forward.

Look, sometimes MVRN’s aren’t even worth your time to loot. They don’t really drop a lot unless you can attach one of their arms. However, that makes them prime bait material — because who knew Pathfinder could become Mirage?

Reddit user ‘warartic’ has showed off the ingenious decoy mechanic using the MVRNs scattered around the map to pull a fast one on an opponent, and all it took was a clever name and choosing Pathfinder as their legend.

Pathfinder flying across screen with grapple hook.
Respawn Entertainment
Pathfinder is technically an MVRN, but with a lot more personality.

In the clip, the player, named “I’m MVRN” stands completely still with Pathfinder as enemies battle it out around them, and somehow none of the other players seem to suspect a thing.

Inside the final circle, most players amazingly don’t even give the imposter a second look. There is one Bloodhound who’s so close to getting it, and starts shooting them, but doesn’t do enough to finish them off. Apparently, they were satisfied that the lack of any reaction made what they were shooting an NPC.

The battle unfolds around the disguised player for over a minute until they finally decide to spring their trap at the perfect moment. With just one other squad left, they break character and go to eliminate the enemy Bangalore getting up her teammate, sealing the victory in one of the most hilarious and ridiculous ways we’ve seen lately.

I pretend to be a MRVN and can’t believe this happened lmao from apexlegends

Thankfully, it’s easy to tell whether or not it’s an actual MVRN or just a sneaky player trying to pull a fast one. First off, upon closer inspection Path is much more streamlined and rounded compared to the NPC versions, who will also have a green, glowing light on their face.

Non-player MVRN’s will also just be called “MVRN” on their nametag, nothing else, and react to you when you find them, some are also lootable as well. If you just see a suspicious-looking robot standing completely still in the corner of a room, go ahead and light it up, just to be safe.

You certainly don’t want to be the one caught by this strategy, which is apparently effective enough to score wins all on its own. So, take an extra second and make sure any MVRN actually isn’t a player in disguise, and you should be safe from an embarrassing elimination like this.