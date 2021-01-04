Logo
How to avoid fall stuns in Apex Legends with clever trick

Published: 4/Jan/2021 23:04

by Bill Cooney
Respawn Entertainment

One extremely simple tip can help you avoid Apex Legends’ fall stun and get the drop (literally) on any enemy team, no matter where they are.

The stun that’s applied in Apex Legends when your character falls from a significant height doesn’t do any damage, but it does cause you to stop for a second and resets your momentum.

While not always the case, it can make you an easier target, and in the heat of battle, it could be the difference between pulling one out for your team or getting mowed down by the enemy.

Respawn Entertainment
There’s no fall damage in Apex, but the stun that’s applied can be quite annoying.

How to avoid Apex’s fall stuns

Back in the early days when Respawn’s battle royale first came out in 2019, it used to be possible to cancel the stun by simply meleeing the ground right before you hit. Your character would kick and their momentum would be preserved — easy as pie — until Respawn patched it out.

While it’s no longer possible to conserve your momentum by just hitting the ground, it is possible to cancel the stun by using the melee attack in a different way.

Instead of just striking out at the ground, hitting a wall or any other vertical surface on your way down seems to break your fall and preserve your movement just as well as the previous trick did.

It’s not even necessarily any tougher to pull off either, as you can see in the clip below from Reddit user Toyo0821; all you need to do is make melee contact with a perpendicular surface on your way down, and you should be good.

When falling, you cannot break your fall by punching or kicking the ground. You can however, break your fall by hitting a vertical wall or surface instead; from apexuniversity

Even though the original Season One mechanic was patched out by Respawn, many players from that time still instinctively melee before they hit the ground anyway. In this case, it would be pretty simple to keep doing that but just aim for walls and other, similar things on the way down instead.

The advantages of doing this during a firefight are obvious, but it can also help keep you on your toes in between fights.

So while it’s still around, there’s no reason to not be training yourself to do it without thinking if you want to improve your skills.

Apex Legends

Apex Legends players call for Bangalore heirloom & Titanfall feature in Season 8

Published: 4/Jan/2021 11:40

by Connor Bennett
Bangalore skin in Apex Legends
Respawn/EA

Apex Legends players are desperate for Respawn Entertainment to give Bangalore an heirloom at the start of Season 8, and they also want to see some Titanfall features added as well.

As the Apex Legends seasons have unfolded, fans of the battle royale title have gotten more insight into the backstories of the different characters – be it through a Stories from the Outland video, the in-game comic books, or their voice lines with other characters. 

This has also led to a select group of legends, mostly made up of the original set of characters, also having their own heirloom items – special melee weapons that play into the backstory. 

These heirlooms are added with each new collection event, and while Gibraltar is set to bag his in the Fight Night event, fans are already looking forward to next season, hoping that Bangalore benefits. 

Bangalore competes in the Apex Games.
Respawn Entertainment
Bangalore remains one of the most popular legends in Apex.

Reddit user CeeChallaposted the classic ‘A Hero’s Fall’ loading screen from Season 2 which shows Bangalore before her days in the Apex Games as a member of the IMC in the Titanfall universe, gaining thousands of upvotes in support. 

While the Redditor asked as to when that particular Bangalore look will be added as a skin, others focused on the heirloom and getting more lore. “Prob [get the skin] next season if she gets an heirloom then and they expand on her lore,” said one user. “She can easily have the best skins and heirloom if they go deep in lore,” added another. 

“Bro, I’ve waited 2 seasons [for a Bangalore heirloom] and saved my shards just for them to drop a Gibby’s heirloom. Pain,” added another commenter. “I will be disappointed if her heirloom isn’t a detached stock,” said another player. 

The skin that Bangalore deserves. from apexlegends

What are pilots in Titanfall?

Additionally, some fans also debated Bangalore’s lore, and whether or not she was a pilot – the elite fighters in Titanfall. She wasn’t actually a pilot like Jack Cooper from Titanfall 2, but some players would like to see a Pilot show up.

“Could you imagine a pilot entering the apex ring? Just watching someone of that level slaughter in the ring would be amazing,” said one fan. “Oh I would love that but it would have to be a nerfed version of a pilot,” added another.

Respawn/EA
Titanfall’s pilots were the elite fighters, and fans want them in Apex.

There’s no telling if the community will see either of their wishes granted in Season 8, seeing as Respawn will have been working on it for quite some time already.

The devs have said previously that they’ve already planned for content beyond Season 10, so, it could just be that they have it in their back pocket and that fans are in for a waiting game.