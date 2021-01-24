Logo
Apex Legends

Apex Legends devs considering different buff ideas for Loba

Published: 24/Jan/2021 11:12

by Joe Craven
Loba with Apex Season 7 logo
Respawn Entertainment

Share

Apex Legends Season 7 Respawn Entertainment

Daniel Klein, lead game designer at Respawn Entertainment, has suggested that a Loba buff could come soon to Apex Legends, but that the High Society Thief is currently in a “pretty good” spot. 

Added back in Season 5, Loba has perhaps had less of an impact on the Apex Legends meta than some of her counterparts. She’s not necessarily underpowered, but it’s hard to really class her as a game-changing legend in Apex’s Season 7 meta.

The buff to Black Market Boutique enabled her to become a significant contributor to her teams, pulling her out of the dwindling period she found herself in during Season 6.

However, her relative mediocrity when compared to some of the game’s stronger characters – Wraith, Gibraltar, and Bloodhound – has naturally led to her fans asking for a buff.

Apex Legends Cosplay Loba
Respawn Entertainment
Loba has one of the biggest personalities in Apex Legends, even if she’s not one of the best legends.

One Redditor, ‘ApexFan12′, suggested a small Loba buff to Daniel Klein, Respawn’s Lead Game Designer. Klein can be found frequently active on Reddit, interacting and replying with fans of the battle royale.

“You know how Pathfinder’s cooldown is based on how far he goes,” the Redditor said, “I was wondering if there’s any way you can do the same thing with Loba, where her tactical cooldown is based on how far her bracelet goes… There’s been many times where I’ve accidentally thrown it right in front of me and then have to wait 30 seconds for it to recharge.”

The suggestion seemed to appeal to Klein, who replied: “Definitely could do that! Could also just shave off time in general. I think the animations pre and post use could also do with some tightening. Thing is, she’s pretty good right now. Will let her rest for a patch or two.”

Reddit conversation between Daniel Klein about Loba
Reddit
Klein’s response and the Redditor’s suggestion, in full.

Responding to another user about simply making the bracelet travel faster in the air, Klein described that buff as a “last resort”.

“It would require some work on the visual effect to make it look good and it has the highest risk of negatively impacting combat legibility,” he said. “Point taken on the beautiful arrival animation; maybe most of our shortening needs to be in the taking off animation. Like I said though, this is experimental stuff we’re still play-testing and there’s a good chance we won’t ship it if it’s not healthy for the game.”

Daniel Klein response on Reddit over Loba buff
Reddit
Daniel Klein’s response to other Loba buff suggestions.

Klein’s comment that they are going to “let her rest” suggests that the change, if it comes at all, will likely drop after Season 8’s inception. It’s fair to wait and see how Loba is affected by the introduction of Fuse and the balancing adjustments that will come with the launch of a new season.

Barring any delays, Season 8 is set to drop in Apex Legends on February 2.

Apex Legends

Valve’s Gabe Newell wants to play Apex Legends for future game inspiration

Published: 23/Jan/2021 21:10 Updated: 23/Jan/2021 21:22

by Alan Bernal
valve gabe newell gaben apex legends
Valve Twitch / Respawn Entertainment

Share

Apex Legends Season 8 Valve

Apex Legends is in the backlog of Valve co-founder Gabe Newell, popularly known as Gaben, as the game industry legend thinks he can get a ton of inspiration from the unique battle royale.

Counter-Strike, Dota, Half-Life, Left 4 Dead, and many more. Gaben not only gave life to the most popular digital games marketplace, but also created some of the most beloved titles in their respective genres.

The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences Hall of Famer has had a major influence in the world of games, and he might have just identified where his next dose of game development inspiration will be coming from.

“The one game that I really want to start playing, I have no excuse, but I want to play Apex Legends,” Newell told New Zealand’s 1 NEWS. That’s one title in his games backlog that he’s really been itching to play, saying that a “bunch of people at Valve” have been grinding away in the Arena.

But always more than a gamer, Newell is keen to dive into Respawn’s battle royale since he thinks it’ll have plenty for him to learn about as he plays.

“I think I’ll enjoy playing [Apex Legends], which is always good, but I also think there’s things I’ll learn as a videogame developer from playing it,” he said. Newell mentioned that games from prolific designers like Nintendo’s Shigeru Miyamoto are always fun, but they also seem to give insights in the craft.

The Valve boss said that he’s been trying to court more traveling companions onto Dota 2, but can’t wait to join the hordes at Valve who are entrenched in the Apex Games.

fuse apex legends season 8

Overall, Newell’s comments are immense praise to the people at Respawn, who recently brought Apex to the Steam marketplace. A bunch of Respawn personnel also reacted to Newell’s comments with as much glee as you might expect.

“Dear Gaben if you’re out there, you bearded god: If you and your squad wanna play a few games with Respawn’s design leads and directors, hit us up! We’re big fans,” Director of Community and Communications Ryan K. Rigney said.

Even more interesting is to see what Newell could do with the inspiration he gets from Apex Legends. Valve has industry-leading titles across the FPS and MOBA genres, so it’ll be interesting to see how much he takes from Respawn’s battle royale.