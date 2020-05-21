Apex Legends Twitch Prime skins for Gibraltar, Bloodhound leaked

New Apex Legends leaks seem to have confirmed Gibraltar and Bloodhound will be the next characters to get their own limited-edition Twitch Prime skins, and it looks like the June and July releases will be part of a themed set too.

Twitch’s exclusive Apex skins are often some of the rarest in the battle royale; they’re only available to fans who have subscriptions on the streaming site. Slowly but surely, Respawn is giving each character an exclusive release.

After his debut in Season 4, Revenant was adorned with a “Gilded Rose” costume. Mirage ⁠— who finally got a rework this season ⁠— Wraith, and Loba were March, April, and May. Now Gibraltar and Bloodhound are up next.

Twitch Prime Gibraltar, Bloodhound “Inspector” skins leaked

According to Apex data miner Shrugtal, the next two Twitch Prime releases will be given to Gibraltar and Bloodhound. On top of that, the two skins look like they’re linked: both are to be included in an “Inspector” set.

Read more: Apex Quest leak reveals what players are hunting in Season 5

The rare skins ⁠are hidden in a directory marked “rareplus_twitchprime_inspector,” according to another Apex code-dipper, Biast12. Each have been updated from old, brown variants of the skins. Both legends have the same code lines.

It looks like Gibraltar will be the first arrival, and should be available in mid-June. Bloodhound would likely be added the month after, in July, but neither have been teased on Apex’s official Twitch Prime page as of publication.

The Inspector skins seem to be coated a deep purple, with both new Season 5 variants also adorned with red and yellow tribal markings. Each Legends’ armor also looks to be trimmed with gold, and Gibraltar is wearing white face paint.

ok a little update, the two Inspector skin should be for Twitch prime https://t.co/0wwSasGAkz — Biast12 (Tobias) (@Biast12) May 20, 2020

New Updated Textures for the Inspector skin for Gibraltar pic.twitter.com/f5PF6v7P5a — Biast12 (Tobias) (@Biast12) May 19, 2020

When will the new Twitch Prime skins be released?

Each new Apex Twitch Prime has arrived during the middle of their allotted month, and we can assume Gibraltar and Bloodhound’s will be no different. That means Gibraltar release will likely arrive around June 15. Bloodhound’s new skin should be available one month after that on July 15.

For now, however, Apex fans will have to make do with Loba’s “Game Master” Twitch Prime skin, which is still available for collection. It landed on the subscription rewards page on May 15, and will be available for the standard 30 days.

How to get the free Gibraltar and Bloodhound skins

Once the new “Inspector” variant skins for Gibraltar and Bloodhound arrive, you will need an active Twitch Prime subscription to obtain them. To add the item to your inventory, complete the following steps:

Visit the Apex Legends page on the Twitch Prime website.

Log in with the credentials for your Twitch account that has an active Prime subscription.

Click the CLAIM NOW button above the Inspector Gibraltar/Inspector Bloodhound skin (once they become available on June 15 and July 15 respectively).

When prompted, click to link your EA account with your Twitch account.

Once your accounts have been linked, the item will be claimed. It will then be added to your in-game inventory the next time you log in.

These “Inspector” skins also mark the very first time the Twitch Prime subscription reward variants follow a similar theme. Respawn has yet to confirm if this trend will continue for the following Prime skins in 2020 either.

With Gibraltar and Bloodhound locked in for June and July, that leaves five months for the final five Legends to get their Twitch Prime skins throughout the end of the year. Players can expect to see Octane, Pathfinder, Wattson, Bangalore, and Lifeline receive theirs in the next few months.