Apex Legends leak shows Crypto & Bloodhound using Pathfinder's ability

A fresh Apex Legends leak has seemingly revealed new abilities for both Bloodhound and Crypto, allowing them to truly live up to the recon legend tag.

One of the biggest things that sets Apex Legends apart from its other battle royale rivals is the use of the different characters and their abilities. Though these legends might be classed as offensive, defensive, recon, or support, but they have different skills that set them apart from each other.

Playing as a recon character might mean that your team isn’t going all out to rack up kills, but instead, playing slowly and carefully. This can be seen with Crypto’s drone flying in from miles away. Though, he and Bloodhound might soon have new abilities to use.

Reliable Apex Legends dataminer Biast12 revealed that there are in-game voice lines that show both Bloodhound and Crypto talking about using the Survey Beacons.

The beacons in question, which allow players to get the location of the next safe zone, have only been accessible to Pathfinder in the past via his Insider Knowledge passive ability.

so you guys can hear it pic.twitter.com/NHRlax4THs — Biast12 (Tobias) (@Biast12) May 19, 2020

Players who use the other two recon legends have been hoping, for quite some time, that’d they’d also get the ability – and now it appears as if it will be happening at some point.

However, despite having the voice lines, there doesn’t appear to be anything about whether or not the legends would see their current abilities changed to accommodate it. Crypto’s passive is his Neurolink, while Bloodhound has its Tracker.

Another data miner, Suum, previously leaked animations of Crypto and Bloodhound using the ability to hack the beacons.

New Bloodhound beacon hack animation pic.twitter.com/9xYo9YUYPV — Suum (@The_Suum) May 14, 2020

New Crypto beacon hack animation. pic.twitter.com/LNdl5rmCP5 — Suum (@The_Suum) May 14, 2020

Something with each character’s abilities would likely have to change, but that would be on Respawn to figure out for an update that comes later down the line.

Neither Bloodhound nor Crypto has a passive perk, something that other legends do, so it could fit in there - but we’ll just have to wait and see what the developers do.