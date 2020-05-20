Apex Legends Quest leak reveals what players are hunting for in Season 5

The new Quests in Apex Legends Season 5 is now properly underway, as players have been looking for their first artifact for the Broken Ghost. As expected though, data miners have gone ahead of the program and leaked what's in store.

Spoiler Warning: If you don't want to have the story of the Season 5 Quest spoiled, you may want to avoid reading on. While the entire Quest isn't leaked, it may ruin some of your excitement about what's to come.

Some players have been keen to avoid seeing spoilers for the Quest, to keep the suspense going all season long. Although it will be difficult to avoid totally once players start finding more and more.

As the name 'Broken Ghost' teased, a lot of Apex Legends players who also played Titanfall expected this to have something to do with Ash, the Simulacrum from the Titanfall series.

We've already had indications that Ash would be coming to Apex Legends in some way, after leakers found weapon charms for every Legend, as well as one for Ash (despite her not being a Legend in the game at all).

Data miner Biast12 has uncovered that the artifacts players are finding each week are part of a model for Ash. He explains that the parts make up the head, with the file named 'ash_head_1'.

so the "artifact" we got was a part of this modele, this is the head we are building, and that is the head that use the textures called "ash_head_1" = Ash's head, we are building Ash baby!! pic.twitter.com/31OMzzbS7K — Biast12 (Tobias) (@Biast12) May 20, 2020

Who is Ash?

Just like Revenant, Ash is a simulacrum. She was a member of the Apex Predators, the unit run by Kuben Blisk. For Apex fans, you may know Blisk as the founder of the Apex Games.

Some are speculating that Ash could be added as a Legend, perhaps to help Loba take on Revenant in the story of the game. However, Ash has never been found as one of the leaked Legends in the game files (unlike characters like Blisk, Rampart and Valk.)

Really, we don't know what it means or what role Ash might play in the story of Apex Legends. As Season 5 unfolds and players get deeper into the Broken Ghost Quest, we should understand more.

We're expecting either Rampart or Blisk to be the new Legend for Season 6, though this is still purely speculation at this stage.

It wasn't that long ago that Respawn pulled a fast one on everyone, revealing Forge as the Season 4 Legend, before having Revenant murder him and take his place. Who knows what they have planned next.