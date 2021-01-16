The time has come for Apex Legends to begin dropping teasers for the new Legend, as we’re only weeks away from the launch of Season 8. Players have already found the new hints dropping (literally) on Kings Canyon.

Like previous seasons, Respawn likes to drop some hints about the upcoming character, and specifically their abilities, in-game, so that everyone can jump on the hype train early.

Last season, it was all about Horizon’s Gravity Lifts, which were placed sporadically around the map, and players could activate them after getting her access key from the Firing Range.

This time, players won’t need to do any hunting, but will need to survive till the later rings on Kings Canyon to see the teaser for themselves.

Season 8 Legend teaser on Kings Canyon

Kings Canyon returned to Apex on January 15, along with Mirage Voyage, and will be around for one week. Apex also released the first teaser on social media, all about Salvo.

But the in-game teasers are what it’s all about, as we finally get to see what the new Legend will be capable of.

Once you survive until the later rounds, random missiles will begin dropping from the sky. Check out this video of it in action.

First look at the new teaser in action 🔥 (via @oktraoktra)pic.twitter.com/KcpEQmjDiy — Apex Legends News (@TitanfallBlog) January 16, 2021

They sit dormant until they are shot at – which will cause them to spontaneously combust, erupting the surrounding area in fire. Players have started to show the teaser in action on Reddit.

How exactly this will work as a Legend ability remains to be seen. It could be like Bangalore or Gibraltar’s abilities, where they explode automatically, or perhaps players will need to shoot them to set them off.

Who is the Season 8 Legend?

That, we still don’t know. Respawn are unlikely to reveal them until much closer to the season launch, typically around one week before.

If you don’t mind the spoilers, data miners have been trying their hardest to uncover who the Legend will be and their abilities. Although, it’s always worth remembering that Respawn have tried to fool data miners before – like with Forge.

How they will fit into the lore is also unknown, but all signs point to them being from the planet Salvo, which has just reunited with the Syndicate – the group in charge of the Apex games.