Apex Legends teases Season 8 Legend abilities in-game

Published: 16/Jan/2021 17:26

by Calum Patterson
Apex Legends season 8 missile ability
Respawn Entertainment / u/MisterMnMss

Apex Legends Season 8

The time has come for Apex Legends to begin dropping teasers for the new Legend, as we’re only weeks away from the launch of Season 8. Players have already found the new hints dropping (literally) on Kings Canyon.

Like previous seasons, Respawn likes to drop some hints about the upcoming character, and specifically their abilities, in-game, so that everyone can jump on the hype train early.

Last season, it was all about Horizon’s Gravity Lifts, which were placed sporadically around the map, and players could activate them after getting her access key from the Firing Range.

This time, players won’t need to do any hunting, but will need to survive till the later rings on Kings Canyon to see the teaser for themselves.

Season 8 Legend teaser on Kings Canyon

Kings Canyon returned to Apex on January 15, along with Mirage Voyage, and will be around for one week. Apex also released the first teaser on social media, all about Salvo.

But the in-game teasers are what it’s all about, as we finally get to see what the new Legend will be capable of.

Once you survive until the later rounds, random missiles will begin dropping from the sky. Check out this video of it in action.

They sit dormant until they are shot at – which will cause them to spontaneously combust, erupting the surrounding area in fire. Players have started to show the teaser in action on Reddit.

How exactly this will work as a Legend ability remains to be seen. It could be like Bangalore or Gibraltar’s abilities, where they explode automatically, or perhaps players will need to shoot them to set them off.

Fuse missile apex legends

Who is the Season 8 Legend?

That, we still don’t know. Respawn are unlikely to reveal them until much closer to the season launch, typically around one week before.

If you don’t mind the spoilers, data miners have been trying their hardest to uncover who the Legend will be and their abilities. Although, it’s always worth remembering that Respawn have tried to fool data miners before – like with Forge.

How they will fit into the lore is also unknown, but all signs point to them being from the planet Salvo, which has just reunited with the Syndicate – the group in charge of the Apex games.

Apex Legends

Apex Legends drops first teaser for Season 8 Legend and new planet

Published: 16/Jan/2021 10:30 Updated: 16/Jan/2021 11:36

by Calum Patterson
Season 8 teasers apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 8

Apex Legends is in the final stretch of Season 7, now gearing up for Season 8. That means Respawn are starting to roll out teasers for the next Legend, possible new modes, and even another planet.

On January 15, Apex Legends released a new version of the classic Kings Canyon map out of the blue. On it, Mirage Voyage was back, but there was also some interesting teasers in the sky.

Then, later that same day, they posted on social media what looks to be our first clue about what’s coming in Season 8.

This new teaser mentions Salvo, which we’ve heard about before in Apex Legends. It also features a handshake – and the hands are potentially our first look at the Season 8 Legend.

Season 8 teaser

This teaser wasn’t in-game, but instead posted on the official Apex Legends Twitter and Instagram accounts. It was captioned ‘New Blood’ – possibly a hint at ‘new blood’ joining the Apex games.

In the teaser, we see a handshake between someone representing the planet Salvo, and someone representing the Syndicate. If you’re unaware, the Syndicate are the people behind the Apex Games.

The text reads “The Syndicate and Salvo… Unified at Last. Approved by the Committee of Unification Board.” If you’re confused about what this means we’ll explain below. The image is then stamped with the logo of Salvo M.C. (presumably Salvo Motorcycle Club).

What is Salvo in Apex Legends?

Salvo is another planet in the Outlands, and one that has been independent of the Syndicate, up until now. The most important information we have about Salvo comes from a letter that was on Wattson’s desk. The letter read:

“I am writing to inform you that Salvo – which rejected the Mercenary Syndicate’s position to join Syndicate Space in 2722 – is now being guided by new leadership sympathizers to the cause of peace within the Outlands.

Talks with this new administration was prolonged, but ultimately fruitful; as of today, the Mercenary Syndicate Treaty has been amended, and Salvo will become the seventh world to join Syndicate Space.

Salvo brings with it [redacted]. In the coming [redacted] Office of Public Relations will be rolling out a social [redacted] to dispel inaccuracies about [redacted] to create an appropriate [redacted] for their integration into the Syndicate, [redacted] including exciting new developments within the Apex Games.

At this time do not correspond with the Legends regarding this matter. Expect further instructions [redacted] our office in the days to come.”

Salvo on Wattson's desk
Respawn Entertainment
The letter on Wattson’s desk told us about Salvo and the Syndicate.

Is Salvo a new map?

This is unlikely, at least for the time being. We just got a new map for Season 7 after all. Salvo is a planet too, rather than a singular location (e.g. Olympus is a city on the planet Psamathe).

Season 8 Legend

More likely, Salvo is the home planet of the new Legend, who data miners believe will be called Fuse, and whose abilities will be about explosives (which would actually tie into the name ‘salvo’.)

Another hint is the spaceship we can now see above the map on Kings Canyon and Olympus. The ship has a message which reads simply ‘Salvo Joins Syndicate.’

Expect to see more teasers about Season 8, Salvo and the new Legend in the coming weeks. Season 8 is due to begin in early February, to tie in with the two-year anniversary of Apex Legends.