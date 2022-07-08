Apex Legends streamer pulls off insane kills using only voice-control

Andrew Highton . 7 hours ago

Apex Legends provides players with tons of ways to enjoy the game, but one streamer went above and beyond the norm by using voice-operated controls to scream at other players — killing them in the process.

Season 13 of Respawn Entertainment’s long-running battle royale shooter has featured the traditional ups and downs of Legend pick rates, some frustrating lag and hit detection issues that continue to go unfixed, and even murmurs of a potential boycott.

Amidst all the chaos and kerfuffle of the latest Apex Legends season, one streamer has decided to ignore all of this and produce some truly unique, and loud, content the likes of which we’ve not seen before in Apex Legends.

Streamer cranks up the volume in Apex Legends Season 13

A streamer by the name of rudeism decided to dispense with the traditional methods of playing the game and instead bring out finger guns and a modified microphone.

In the absence of a proper shoot button, the streamer was forced to scream into his microphone to fire his gun, and even managed to secure some preposterous kills by doing this. His go-to trigger to do this was the word “BRR” with many more r’s thrown in for good measure.

At one point during the clip, the streamer took down the game’s current Champion and shouted: “Oh my god! This is so dumb. This is my favorite thing in the world.”

As well as going viral across social media, the insane compilation of kills was also noticed by Respawn Entertainment’s Senior Producer Josh Medina who said: “We saw this video during our company meeting today. This was F’n dope, I think it’s my fav Apex video of 2022 (so far).

rudeism was clearly thrilled with the honor, saying: “During the company meeting?! Haha, super stoked you liked it! I might have to work on a few refinements I thought up.”

This reply begs one big question, if voice-activated shooting and finger guns aren’t the end of the line, where will the streamer take the insane concept next?