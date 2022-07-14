Apex Legends Seer short teases two possible locations for Season 14 new map

Alan Bernal . 29 minutes ago

Respawn is looking to explore new ways of storytelling in Season 10.

Respawn Entertainment released a new short featuring Seer that may serve as a teaser for the next map in Apex Legends, possibly derived from Ambush Artist’s past.

The video marked the return of Outlands TV’s Lisa Stone, after her tragic interview with Forge, and she really grilled Seer on the events that happened to his home world of Boreas shortly after he was born.

Since Apex’s release, Respawn has been very loyal to the game’s lore and have incorporated teasers, in-game missions, and more to explore the stories of their main cast of characters.

As such, the studio chose to highlight the grim outlook at Boreas and Seer’s apparent connection to its current situation. It’s not a reach to say that this could be the devs hinting at where the Apex Games could go next.

If that were to be the case, Respawn could be teasing either Seer’s homeworld of Boreas or its shattered moon, Cleo, as the location of the next Apex map.

Previous leaks gave Apex players a glimpse of a ‘Divided Moon’ map that showed a large playing field suited for the battle royale rather than an Arena locale.

The Seer ‘interview’ prominently showed an image of the broken moon over Boreas, something that is quite visible on the Apex Arena map, Encore.

Leaked video of the Divided Moon map shows a fragmented land with debris above and a planet in the background. That could mean that the map is on Cleo, but we’ll have to wait and see what Respawn says.

The new map could be on the way as soon as Season 14 or in time for Apex Legends’ Season 15. It would be the game’s fifth map overall for the battle royale mode, after Storm Point’s release in Season 11.

In any case, we’ll be sure to monitor any more news from Respawn as we prepare for Season 14 in early August.