Apex Legends Season 8 launch trailer reveals Fuse abilities and destroyed Kings Canyon

Published: 21/Jan/2021 16:12

by Calum Patterson
Fuse launch trailer
Apex Legends Season 8

Respawn Entertainment have given a first look at the new Legend Fuse and his abilities in action, plus the obliteration of Kings Canyon, in the Apex Legends Season 8 Launch trailer.

Fuse, real name Walter Fitzroy is the eighth post-launch Legend to join the Apex games, bringing the total to 16 – double what the game had at launch.

As his name implies, his abilities are all about explosives, and he’s a blow-it-up-first, ask questions later, type character. Hailing from Salvo – a new planet we’ve only just found out about – he’s also bringing a new weapon with him, the 30-30 repeater.

The launch trailer, released on January 21, gives us our first look at two key parts of the upcoming season: Fuse’s ability kit, and the new-look Kings Canyon.

Season 8 Launch Trailer

 

Fuse abilities in Apex Legends

Although not completely explained, this trailer gives us a look at Fuse using his abilities, which he’ll have in the Apex games.

His ultimate, which was already teased in-game, sees him drop a mortar-like bomb, which then explodes into flames, damaging anyone nearby.

We can also see him launch grenades from his arm, which will be his tactical ability.

Fuse tactical ability
Fuse can launch explosives from his mechanical arm.

Kings Canyon

Salvo’s unification with the Syndicate was meant to be a joyous occasion, but Fuse’s old friends are certainly not happy about – and decided to crash the party.

This has left Kings Canyon in ruins – ready for a new Season of massive map changes. Respawn have become experts at weaving the game’s lore into actual gameplay, and this is just another example of that.

In the trailer, it appears that Artillery and Slum Lakes have both been destroyed, but we may have to wait until the gameplay trailer to see the full extent of the damage.

Season 8 launches on consoles, PC, and possibly Nintendo Switch, on February 2.

Simple Apex Legends trick makes grenades undodgeable at long-range

Published: 21/Jan/2021 12:22

by Alex Garton
Grenade in Apex Legends
Grenades in Apex Legends can be extremely difficult to use and can often feel slightly underwhelming. However, if you use the correct technique, they can be incredibly effective, especially at long-range.

Apex Legends is filled with a range of exciting weapons and throwables for players to use. However, one of the most powerful and effective pickups is the standard grenade that’s found in almost every single FPS.

Unlike Apex’s other in-game throwables, if the grenade is thrown perfectly, it’s incredibly difficult for an enemy to dodge or avoid. This is due to the ignition time of four seconds that begins when a grenade is thrown by a player.

At long range and with the correct technique, a grenade can be aimed with pinpoint accuracy and explode directly on landing.

Octane finisher
Respawn Entertainment
Apex Legends Season 8 is set to launch on February 2.

Apex Legends trick makes grenades explode on landing

A thread posted to the Apex University subreddit, which provides tips for improving at the game, shows exactly how to throw grenades so they explode on landing, and has garnered over 3500 upvotes.

EddygCPA points out a very simple grenade trick that a lot of players overlook, especially in enclosed endgame situations. When throwing a grenade at long-range, aiming it flat towards your opponents will allow them to see it coming and easily avoid the explosion.

Instead, players should aim the grenade directly upwards and then angle it downwards to a point where it will fly through the air, landing on enemies from above.

Not only will this make it less likely for your target to see a grenade in the air, but it will also ensure the grenade will explode directly upon landing.

A technique not many take advantage of. Throwing a nade like this is helpful during endgames and in the open when normally and enemy could just move out of the way. from r/apexuniversity

Of course, in order to utilize this technique, you’ll need to put in some hours on the Firing Range to ensure your grenade throwing is up to par.

However, there’s no denying it’s an incredibly simple trick that is guaranteed to catch your opponents off-guard the next time you throw a grenade.

Who knows, the next time you’re in an end-game circle with one other squad left standing, this could be exactly what you need to pick up the victory.