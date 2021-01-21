Apex Legends Season 8 launch trailer reveals Fuse abilities and destroyed Kings Canyon

Respawn Entertainment have given a first look at the new Legend Fuse and his abilities in action, plus the obliteration of Kings Canyon, in the Apex Legends Season 8 Launch trailer.

Fuse, real name Walter Fitzroy is the eighth post-launch Legend to join the Apex games, bringing the total to 16 – double what the game had at launch.

As his name implies, his abilities are all about explosives, and he’s a blow-it-up-first, ask questions later, type character. Hailing from Salvo – a new planet we’ve only just found out about – he’s also bringing a new weapon with him, the 30-30 repeater.

The launch trailer, released on January 21, gives us our first look at two key parts of the upcoming season: Fuse’s ability kit, and the new-look Kings Canyon.

Season 8 Launch Trailer

Fuse abilities in Apex Legends

Although not completely explained, this trailer gives us a look at Fuse using his abilities, which he’ll have in the Apex games.

His ultimate, which was already teased in-game, sees him drop a mortar-like bomb, which then explodes into flames, damaging anyone nearby.

We can also see him launch grenades from his arm, which will be his tactical ability.

Kings Canyon

Salvo’s unification with the Syndicate was meant to be a joyous occasion, but Fuse’s old friends are certainly not happy about – and decided to crash the party.

Read More: Apex Legends buffs and nerfs in Season 8

This has left Kings Canyon in ruins – ready for a new Season of massive map changes. Respawn have become experts at weaving the game’s lore into actual gameplay, and this is just another example of that.

In the trailer, it appears that Artillery and Slum Lakes have both been destroyed, but we may have to wait until the gameplay trailer to see the full extent of the damage.

Season 8 launches on consoles, PC, and possibly Nintendo Switch, on February 2.