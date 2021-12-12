Apex Legends “punch-boost” trick speeds up your slides to infinity

Want a new Apex Legends movement trick in your repertoire? The “punch-boost” is the latest one you need to learn, speeding up your slides down hills and slopes massively. The best part? It’s really easy to learn this Apex Legends trick.

Tap-strafing and super-gliding are just some of the popular Apex Legends movement tricks. The downside is they can often be hard to pull off or flat out impossible for some players.

However, a new Apex Legends movement trick called a punch-boost is easy, powerful, and available to everyone. Discovered by ‘wrthcrw,’ mastering the trick will see you flying down the slopes of Storm Point, or any other Apex Legends map, with speed.

Here’s how punch-boosting works in Apex Legends and why you should learn how to do it.

How to punch-boost in Apex Legends

The punch-boost essentially extends your momentum from a punch by combining it with a backwards slide. It can work on basically any elevated surface but works best when sliding down hills. Here’s how you do it:

First, you have to find a slope or some terrain that is “higher than your feet” Crouch and walk up to it. Melee the slope while crouching, and at the same time hold your backwards key (either analog stick back or S) You should slide backwards at a way faster rate than regular sliding.

You can chain these together too, just punch again when your animation has reset and you’ll gain even more momentum ⁠— peaking at over twice the velocity of just regular sliding. Just don’t jump, as that’ll ruin all your hard work.

Punch-boosting is more effective with movement legends such as Octane or Horizon, who can boost their own velocity or maintain it. Even a Bloodhound during Thrill of the Hunt can gain extra effects from punch-boosting.

The good thing about punch-boosting is that it’s really easy to execute, and even console players can do it, unlike tap-strafing which is a PC-only technique. You can also do it on almost any sloped surface, regardless of length.

If you can work the punch-boost into your gameplay, you can catch enemies off-guard and be incredibly hard to hit while doing so.

Obviously, there are some downsides ⁠— you can’t have your gun out because you’re punching, making you vulnerable. However, for quick rotations, it’s a trick every Apex Legends player should learn.