Apex Legends players demand fix for “unplayable” stuttering in Season 9

A number of Apex Legends players have shared their frustration after experiencing major stuttering problems in Season 9, with some claiming to have lost “countless” games because of it.

Season 9 of Apex Legends has been winning over fans with a new 3v3 Arenas Mode and the high-flying Legend Valkyrie, but quite a few players have been experiencing bugs that have made the game almost unplayable.

In a thread on the Apex Legends subreddit, user PrestigiousAd2016 shared a video of the stuttering they experienced during a match on Xbox, letting Respawn Entertainment know that the issue needs to be “fixed ASAP”.

As you can see in the clip below, the stuttering issue caused the player to miss their shots, turning what could’ve been a small victory into a frustrating loss as they ended up being knocked down by their opponent.

Advertisement

“Only this season has this happened to me. Lost countless games due to it,” said a fellow Xbox player, while another agreed, “This is simply preposterous, I find myself almost deleting the game when this happens.”

A third labeled Apex Legends “unplayable” because of the stuttering they’ve experienced in Season 9.

It’s not just Xbox players who are having an issue, as one PlayStation user wrote: “Same here on PS5. I’m losing way too many gunfights because of this and actually lost my confidence to get into gunfights.”

Later on, another Reddit user shared a video of the stuttering they faced while playing Apex Legends. Their experience was even more extreme than the previous player’s, with one Redditor describing it as a “straight up horror movie.”

Advertisement

Respawn recently confirmed that a fix for stuttering issues on PC is coming, with Lead Software Engineer Samy ‘ricklesauceur’ Duc telling fans on Reddit that the issue “should be gone after [the] next patch”.

But that doesn’t address the concerns that console players are experiencing. Hopefully, Respawn will follow up with a fix for those on Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch soon.

Make sure to follow along at @alphaINTEL to keep up with all the latest Apex Legends news.