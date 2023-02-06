Apex Legends adds new “orientation” matches in Season 16

With Season 16, Apex Legends will add a way for brand-new players to get used to the basics quite easily. Here’s everything you need to know about the new “orientation” matches.

Apex Legends has been out for more than four years and within this time, the game has seen a ton of pro players and prodigies dominating the lobbies. However, several new players hop into the game from time to time, to try something new in the BR genre.

The problem with brand-new players trying Apex is that they get outplayed by better or experienced players. This hinders the experience for them and Respawn Entertainment brings a workaround in Season 16.

New players joining this season will now have to complete a few orientation matches, here’s a rundown of how it works.

What is “orientation” in Apex Legends?

The purpose of the introduction of “orientation” matches in Season 16 is to get new players settled with the basics of the game at their own pace.

Available to new players, Respawn will now match them up with a server mostly full of bots. This will help them get their bearings and go through a full loop of the BR. If you are one of those new players, you can also queue up with a more experienced player if they’re introducing you to the game.

There will be 16 squads of bots, except your team. There is also a chance of four squads having actual players as you proceed with the matches. All of these matches will be played on Kings Canyon. Once you earn enough reps by coming first or top 5, you will “graduate” be placed in the full population with the rest of the playerbase.

With the help of these “orientation” matches in Apex Legends, new players will be able to learn the game without better players getting involved. After this when they hop onto matches filled with real players, they’ll be able to put up a better show.