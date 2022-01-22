Apex Legends leaker suggests Domination-type game mode is “possibility” in Season 12

Apex Legends Season 12 could receive Respawn Entertainment’s iteration of Domination mode, as a reputable leaker confirms the “possibility” of its arrival.

Apex Legends has introduced various game modes over the years with the latest offering, Arenas, becoming a huge success since its Season 9 introduction.

The intense 3v3 mode is a treat for players looking for some variety and it seems it won’t be the last mode to shake up the battle royale’s formula.

Rumors of a Call of Duty-style mode surfaced during Season 10 and now it’s looking like it may release soon.

Domination mode hinted with ‘Control’ map

Apex Legends leaker Shrugtal previously discovered a game mode codenamed ‘Capture’ back in the 9.1 update but has expanded on this discovery with the reveal of a mode known as ‘Control’. “When Olympus was in rotation there was a bunch of map data about a domination game mode called “Control”, ” began the leaker.

Advertisement

Read More: Apex Legends’ first Season 12 Storm Point teaser points to new Legend Maggie

Shrugtal noted that the return of the popular Winter Express mode implemented “the loadout system” proposed for the currently unreleased game mode.

This inclusion made the leaker suggest that it is “a possibility for Season 12” and could well drop with the rest of the new season’s content.

ICYMI When Olympus was in rotation there was a bunch of map data about a domination gamemode called “Control”, which I drew out here.

Recently Winter Express was added using the loadout system for this mode, making it a possibility for Season 12? Prob large team sizes ( 9 – 12 ) pic.twitter.com/8sxtHu136B — Shrugtal (@shrugtal) January 20, 2022

Speaking on the game mode team size Shrugtal added that it will be “probably large team sizes ( 9 – 12 ).”

Respawn Entertainment has yet to reveal any official news of the exciting game mode, but with Season 12 around the corner and expected in early February, the leaker’s comments have excited many.