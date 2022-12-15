Apex Legends leaker claims World’s Edge & Fragment are finally getting map changes

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK News Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at Connor.Bennett@Dexerto.com

According to a new leak, World’s Edge and Storm Point are both set to receive some changes in Apex Legends, and Fragment also looks to be undergoing a long-awaited overhaul.

Respawn Entertainment have given Apex Legends players five maps to play with now – Kings Canyon, World’s Edge, Olympus, Storm Point, and Broken Moon – but the original two stand above the rest for some players.

In the case of World’s Edge, it’s been through its ups and down with the Apex community. It was initially loved upon release back in Season 3, before map changes quickly turned the tide against it.

Respawn have continually changed the map over the last year or so and it has remained a key part of the map rotation. While some players absolutely adore the map once again, others still have a big issue with Fragment.

Fragment ‘Streamer Building’ set for changes in Apex Legends

The Fragment part of World’s Edge is typically where you’ll find the hot droppers. They zero in on three buildings around the center of the POI, including one which has become known as the ‘streamer building’ because of how many content creators focus on it when they play.

Well, that could finally be changing before long, as Thordan Smash says that Respawn have got some changes lined up for World’s Edge.

“Enjoy Apex Legends Worlds Edge while you can, from what I heard Fragment would be updated and that streamer building would be gone,” the YouTuber tweeted on December 14.

He also noted that Wattson is in line to get a Town Takeover, but that’ll come at the Lightning Rod POI on Storm Point.

There’s no timeline mentioned for these changes, but some content creators have already started talking about changes coming in Season 16 as there has apparently been a play test for it. So, we’ll have to wait and see if it happens before long.