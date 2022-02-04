Apex Legends lead map designers leave Respawn after releasing World’s Edge, Olympus, Storm Point

Apex Legends map designers Dave Osei and Rodney Reece, the minds behind Olympus, World’s Edge, and Storm Point, have left Respawn Entertainment on the third anniversary of the game’s release.

Announced early on February 4, the pair are both leaving Respawn Entertainment ahead of the release of Season 12.

Dave Osei has been a part of the Apex design team since July 2019 and was elevated from Senior Level Designer to Lead Level Designer during that time.

Reece joined the company back in 2017 and also started as a Senior Level Designer, before becoming a Principal Designer in 2020.

Apex Legends lead map designers leave Respawn Entertainment

Both men took to Twitter to address fans of the game and thank them for their support over the time they spent with the company.

For Reece, who worked primarily on World’s Edge and Storm Point, he noted that the fans always inspired him to go the extra mile for those maps.

“To all the players out there who gave their time to play my silly levels: thank you. You were always in my mind and made me work harder.”

Osei, on the other hand, focused primarily on the creation of Olympus and eventually leading Apex’s maps team and what the meant for him personally: “I’m so damn proud of what the team and I were able to accomplish over these few years on Apex. Building Olympus and leading the maps team are highlights of my career.”

These are only the latest two names on the list of Respawn’s growing number of departures over the last year.