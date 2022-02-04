 Apex Legends ban wave wipes out Predator players abusing Ranked exploit - Dexerto
Apex Legends

Apex Legends ban wave wipes out Predator players abusing Ranked exploit

Published: 4/Feb/2022 16:06

by Alex Garton
Respawn Entertainment

An Apex Legends ban wave has hit cheaters abusing exploits to climb the Ranked ladder in battle royale and Arenas, including a total of 71 Predator players.

In any game with a Ranked system, there’s more than likely going to be players that cheat to gain an advantage over the competition, and Apex Legends is certainly no different.

Whether it’s third-party software, exploits, or DDoSing entire servers, Respawn is constantly battling to keep matches balanced and fair for the community.

Although Apex uses the Easy-anti cheat system to automatically detect players using hacks, it normally requires someone to manually ban players abusing exploits.

Well, that’s exactly what’s happened recently, with a ban wave hitting hackers and exploiters that included a huge amount of Predator players.

71 Predator players have been banned in the recent wave.

Ban wave wipes out Apex Legends Ranked exploiters

Taking to Twitter on February 2, Security Analyst at Respawn Conor ‘Hideouts’ Ford announced that a ban wave had suspended players abusing a kill farming glitch and “purged” the leaderboards of suspended cheaters in Arenas.

While a lot of these players were around the average ranks, a total of 71 suspensions were handed out to Predator players on console.

44 Xbox Predators and 27 PS4 Predators were removed from the leaderboards due to Ranked exploits.

“Ranked leaderboards are cleaned of players who were suspended for kill farming & lobby glitch… Other arenas leaderboards have been purged of the suspended exploiters (44 xbox preds, 27 ps4 preds)”.

This is the second ban wave Respawn has announced in the last two weeks, suggesting they’re stepping up their efforts to clear out Ranked of cheaters and exploiters.

While Respawn’s battle against cheaters will likely never end in Apex, it’s great to them purging the leaderboards of cheaters and making Ranked more balanced, especially at higher tiers.

