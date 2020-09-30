Apex Legends job listings confirm mobile version and new features coming

A number of job listings at Respawn Entertainment provide valuable insight into what is coming down the pipeline for Apex Legends, including the long-awaited mobile version, new UI systems, and improved microtransactions and store options.

Now approaching its seventh season, Apex Legends is in a spot of limbo. Season 5 boosted the game's popularity, and although Season 6 has generally been a success, most players are just (impatiently) waiting for announced features like crossplay, plus the release on Steam and Switch.

EA confirmed over a year ago now that a mobile version of Apex was coming, but it's not due at the same time as the Switch release (fall 2020), and is expected later instead.

But, exactly what stage of development it's at is unclear, as Respawn are still hiring for a number of positions related to the mobile game.

Respawn vacancies for mobile Apex Legends

One of the main hires being made is for a senior game designer on the mobile version. "We’re looking for a Senior Game Designer who will lead the design vision for one of our unannounced mobile games," the listing reads (although it's categorized in the Apex Legends jobs section, so no secrets there).

The game designer will "conceptualize and communicate new and engaging gameplay experiences", as well as "establish player experience goals for designs, implement and tune features to meet those goals."

Another job listing for the mobile Apex Legends is a senior technical analyst, who will "will work directly with the Apex Legends Mobile team and its partners to analyze and provide insights to make the game more fun for players."

New UI systems and MTX designs

Beyond the mobile version though, Respawn are hard at work on the main game too. A new Senior UX technical designer will work on features ranging "from improvements to current systems like Ranked, Stats and the Store, to creating new UX systems that have yet to be dreamed of."

It also appears that Respawn wants to make some improvements to their monetization systems in Apex. This includes both the in-game store, bundles, and microtransaction events (i.e. collection events). A job listing for a Technical Designer on MTX events explains: "you will write code or script to improve the monetization aspects of the game, such as improving store menus, event structures, battle pass, and more."

Season 7 is now fast approaching, set to release early November, and Respawn opened up a new studio in Vancouver earlier this year, so it's all hands on deck to continue Apex Legends' success. With next-gen consoles also coming, there's lots of work to be done.