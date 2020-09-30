Apex Legends Aftermarket event: start date, leaked skins, more

The next Apex Legends collection event, called “Aftermarket,” is reportedly now just over the horizon ⁠— here’s everything we know about the Season 6 event so far, including release date, all the leaked cosmetics, and plenty more.

Apex Legends has celebrated five collection events over the past two years, including the original infamous Iron Crown event in August 2019. Most recently, Respawn dropped the System Override LTM, and the Lost Treasures store event.

The sixth event will be coming early next month, according to newly-discovered server updates for Respawn’s battle royale. Here’s everything we know about the Aftermarket event so far, from cosmetics, to the new Heirloom, and more.

Aftermarket event start date

There’s been a little bit of confusion over when the next Apex Legends collection event would actually arrive. First, dataminers were suggesting September 15 would be the launch date.

Things appear to have changed behind the scenes, however, and the predictions were soon pushed to October. That seems to be a much firmer date, especially in the eyes of dataminer Shrugtal, who re-confirmed an October start date.

“Good morning,” the dataminer wrote on Twitter early on Sep. 29. “Recent server data appears to show the Aftermarket event arriving on Tuesday, October 6.”

He added he had sourced this new date “directly from the hardware Apex Legends gets data from”. This means the early October date is more likely to be correct than all the original mid-September predictions from last month.

Caustic Heirloom

One of the major releases coming in the Aftermarket event is Caustic’s Heirloom cosmetic item. The noxious Legend will be wielding a heavy hammer from Season 6 onward.

Heirlooms are the rarest items in Apex Legends, and you have to get very lucky to get your hands on one, through heirloom shards, or just endless Apex packs.

Dataminer Biast12 has confirmed the item will be called the “deadly/death hammer” or the “lethal hammer.” Several animations have also been uncovered.

Caustic heirloom is a hammer and specific a sledgehammer, i couldn't find the english name, but i could find 4 other languages of it pic.twitter.com/PFzQtWgEfI — Biast12 (Tobias) (@Biast12) August 18, 2020

Leaked Aftermarket cosmetics & skins

The “Aftermarket” event will be focused around the re-release of many early Apex Legends skins, as the name suggests. This will, according to Shrugtal, include “some” Season 0 and 1 recolors that haven’t been released since mid-2019.

Loba is in line for a new “Boosted” skin as well. See the Epic skin here:

Unreleased "Boosted" Loba for the Aftermarket collection event.



Animation will be in a reply to this once it's finished rendering. pic.twitter.com/aFSCOABW6J — Shrugtal (@shrugtal) August 20, 2020

Shrugtal has also confirmed a host of the new recolors that will be appearing in the Season 6 store in the event. He released these in a YouTube video on Sep. 4.

Pale Moonlight

Clean Breach

Bittersweet

Headhunter

Ground Control

There have also been a number of Apex Legends files uncovered that already mention the Aftermarket event. While there are no images to go with these files ⁠— not yet, anyway ⁠— we do already know what some skins will be called:

Risen Queen

Forged Knight

Hallowed Spirit

Jaded Myth

Slayers Lancer

Curse of the Awaken

Finally, Shrugtal teased that there would be an Aftermarket teaser trailer released ahead of the weekend. "Expect Thursday," he added on Sep. 29.

