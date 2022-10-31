Apex Legends finally makes long-awaited Firing Range change for Season 15

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK News Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at [email protected]

Respawn Entertainment are making a rather big change to Firing Range in Apex Legends Season 15, as players will now be able to test every legend.

With each new season of Apex Legends, Respawn Entertainment delivers a new character for players to unlock and begin on their road to mastering.

Even though players have their favorite legends from the pre-existing roster, plenty quickly pay the 750 coin cost to unlock the new one. Why? Well, they want to get on board with the new season hype and see if they’ve got a new favorite character to start using in-game.

For the longest time, players have asked Respawn to give them the option to test legends before they buy them. Some have suggested doing this through a limited-time mode, similar to the map tours we’ve seen previously, while others have asked them to do it through the Firing Range.

Apex Legends “unlocking” all characters in Firing Range

Well, when Season 15 launches, those players will get their wish as Respawn is “unlocking” every legend to be used in the Firing Range.

“Having trouble deciding on which Legend to unlock next? Want to try a few different tacticals and ultimates before pulling the trigger? Now you can!” the devs said in their pre-season blog, confirming the change.

This means you will no longer have to purchase a legend just to test their abilities – or hope that a new Firing Range bug randomly lets you spawn as them. You can now simply drop in and start getting to grips with them.

Respawn/EA Every character will now be unlocked in Firing Range, not just the base ones.

It’s a perfect time for Respawn to do it, really, seeing as they’re releasing Catalyst in Season 15 and she’s going to have some abilities that the Apex Games has seen before – especially the Dark Veil ultimate.

So, make sure to drop in and take advantage of the new change, you might just fall in love and find a new character to main.