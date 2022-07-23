Apex Legends devs accidentally leak new Legend & Season 14 details early

Connor Bennett . Last updated: Jul 23, 2022

Ahead of Apex Legends Season 14, Respawn Entertainment appear to have jumped the gun by revealing the newest legend and season name earlier than planned.

Whenever we get close to the start of a new Apex Legends season, leakers and dataminers battle to be first to reveal some of the key details – including the newest legend, season name, and whether or not we may get a new weapon and map.

Ahead of Season 14, which is set to introduce Vantage to the Apex Games as the newest Legend, leakers have made some big claims about events and NPCs that players can expect to find once Respawn sets everything live.

However, it appears that the developers have managed to scoop the leakers and revealed a few details early, including our first proper in-game look at Vantage, as well as the name of the new season.

Apex Legends devs leak first in-game look at Vantage

That’s right, it looks like Respawn have slipped up and revealed a few things a little earlier than planned, as players noticed that something was off in the pre-game lobby.

Some players who booted up the battle royale on July 23 were greeted with an in-game message prompting a yet-to-be-published trailer for the new season, with an image showing how Vantage will look in-game being used as well.

“There’s a new installment of the Stories from the Outlands!” the message reads. “Watch Survive and meet the new Legend joining the Apex Games in Apex Legends: Hunted, coming August 9!”

Seeing as some players have been unable to open the message, and others have had it tossed right in their face, it is clearly a mistake from Respawn in setting the advertisement live.

Don’t expect them to move the start of the new season forward – that’s pretty set in stone – but we might get a few details sooner than they may have planned to tell us. We’ll just have to wait and see.