Apex Legends Season 14 teaser gives first look at new Legend

Andrew Amos . 16 minutes ago

The teasers for Apex Legends Season 14 are rolling in, with the first one on Twitter pointing towards the game’s upcoming Legend release. For those keeping track at home too ⁠— the teasers seem a whole load like the leaked Sniper-based Legend, Vantage.

Apex Legends Season 14 is nearing, and Respawn is starting the teasers. The first of many has gone live on the game’s official Twitter on July 21, giving players what appears to be a first look at the new Legend.

The teaser includes six diary entries across four images. They make reference to their mother with a childish scrawl across the paper, as well as some of their kills while hunting for survival.

The entries get progressively shorter, with the last one saying “wish i had some friends or something instead of talking to my gun?” next to a cute caricature and a well-detailed sniper.

While this Legend might want some friends, they’re not coming soon according to Respawn’s caption on the teaser: “You’ve got to keep yourself busy when you’re one of the only two people on the planet.”

That might change though if this teaser is a look into the next Apex Legend coming in Season 14, and many fans are already drawing links between the teaser and the mega-leak from earlier in 2022 that included sniper-based recon Legend Vantage.

Those leaks indicated Vantage would have access to a custom sniper rifle that also provided a damage buff to teammates. They would also deploy a winged companion named Echo that would provide intel, and she could obtain intel on enemies while staring down a sniper scope.

However with details still thin about the new update, only time will tell whether the leaks were correct or not. Apex Legends Season 14 is expected to drop on August 8, 2022.