Apex Legends dev responds as players want Ash nerfed already in Season 11

Apex Legends Season 11 is only just out of the gate, but Apex players of all levels are already calling for a nerf to new Legend Ash — and the devs have already addressed it.

With each new season comes a new Legend to the Apex Games, and Ash has already become a formidable foe on the battlefield in Season 11.

The Incisive Instigator is a popular pick with players in the early days of Season 11, with her Phase Breach ultimate and Arc Snare tactical abilities causing headaches for enemies.

Her passive ability, however — Marked For Death — is already being looked at by players and targeted for nerf requests.

Apex Legends players demand Ash nerfs

Within hours of the season going live, some top names in Apex were already frustrated by Ash’s passive.

Nokokopuffs was one of the pros to address the potential issue with Ash. While he said he was loving the new season and the new Storm Point map, he noted that “Ash passive seeing fights all around the map is way too much info.”

Genuinely loving this new season so far. The map is fucking amazing, the loot is top tier, always leaving POI's with meds and good shields. Weapon meta is yet to be seen but LStar still broken. 1 Problem, Ash passive seeing fights all around the map is WAYYY TO MUCH INFO. — Nokokopuffs (@Nokokopuffs_) November 2, 2021

100 Thieves’ NiceWigg agreed with this sentiment, suggesting that Ash will “ruin this ranked split with this passive,” while Nokokopuffs responded saying that it “completely defeats the purpose of a ‘bigger map.’”

Agreed, its literally just her passive. I think if her passive didnt exist this wouldnt be happening. It literally is a Map Room on Steroids. Timers with exactly how many people are dying with their exact location. Completely defeats the purpose of a "Bigger Map" — Nokokopuffs (@Nokokopuffs_) November 2, 2021

Twitch streamer iamBush also asked for an Ash passive nerf, saying it’s “like wallhacks and invites third parties in ranked,” while C9’s PVPX said that the passive needs a nerf despite Ash’s ult and tactical both being balanced.

Such a great launch and very smooth. I just have small request and that's a Ash passive (its like wallhacks and invites third parties in ranked) nerf and a TT nerf <3 — iamBush (@iambushTV) November 3, 2021

ASH MAP ROOM PASSIVE NEEDS NERF

TACTICAL BALANCED

ULTIMATE BALANCED (FOR NOW) — C9 PVPX (@PVPX_) November 2, 2021

Apex Legends dev responds to Ash nerf calls

Respawn producer Josh Medina responded to one player, mentioning the Ash nerf calls and insisting on a little more patience.

He said: “Obvi [sic] its been 8 hours so let’s take it EZ on what needs to change asap (looking at you ash passive).”

Ya you got my direct line for any major issues or thoughts.. Obvi its been 8 hours so lets take it EZ on what needs to change asap (looking at you ash passive) lol — Josh Medina (@lowkeydbjosh) November 3, 2021

So, the devs are clearly aware about the complaints regarding Ash’s passive ability, though they don’t seem to be in a major rush to change things straight away.

That said, they’ll no doubt assess the situation and decide whether Ash’s passive really needs a nerf before long.