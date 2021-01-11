Apex Legends concept shows how game-changing Warzone-style Gunsmith could be - Dexerto

Have you ever wondered what Apex Legends would be like with even deeper weapon customization? Well, an Apex player has developed a video concept that brings a Warzone-like Gunsmith system to the battle royale.

Call of Duty: Warzone and Apex Legends are both immensely popular games in the battle royale genre. However, they approach the customization of weapons in completely different ways.

Apex is balanced around players finding loot and steadily building up their weapons as they explore the map. Whereas Warzone, despite centering around loot at the start of a match, encourages players to call in their own customized weapons through loadout drops.

This means there is certainly less freedom for customization in Apex, but it does ensure all players are on a level playing field. Despite this, it does beg the question, how game-changing would class creation be in Apex?

Player concept brings Warzone’s Gunsmith to Apex Legends

A thread posted to the Apex Legends subreddit has shown exactly how a Gunsmith-style system would look in-game.

The concept video shows the player customizing an Alternator. After entering the Gunsmith tab, the player is allowed to select a range of attachments that would usually be found in loot boxes across a map. Just like Warzone, the customization is split into the Barrel, Muzzle, Underbarrel, Magazine, and Stock.

It’s clear a tremendous amount of effort was put into this concept as the video showcases every attachment on the Alternator. The concept even provides descriptions of the pros and cons of each of the attachments.

There is no doubt a Gunsmith-style system in Apex would change the game completely. For one, players would begin creating classes for the most-overpowered weapons in-game and the diversity of guns seen in matches would be reduced. On top of this, Apex’s loot focused gameplay would be made redundant with players looking to get their custom loadout as soon as possible.

Although a create a class system isn’t what the majority of Apex players want, it’s certainly interesting to see a functioning and working concept. You never know, Respawn may even opt to include some form of weapon customization in a future LTM.

Until then, it’s probably best that Apex and Warzone remain different and allow players to choose their preferred system.