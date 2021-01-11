 Apex Legends concept shows how game-changing Warzone-style Gunsmith could be - Dexerto
Logo
Apex Legends

Apex Legends concept shows how game-changing Warzone-style Gunsmith could be

Published: 11/Jan/2021 11:55

by Alex Garton
Respawn Entertainment

Share

Warzone

Have you ever wondered what Apex Legends would be like with even deeper weapon customization? Well, an Apex player has developed a video concept that brings a Warzone-like Gunsmith system to the battle royale.

Call of Duty: Warzone and Apex Legends are both immensely popular games in the battle royale genre. However, they approach the customization of weapons in completely different ways.

Apex is balanced around players finding loot and steadily building up their weapons as they explore the map. Whereas Warzone, despite centering around loot at the start of a match, encourages players to call in their own customized weapons through loadout drops.

This means there is certainly less freedom for customization in Apex, but it does ensure all players are on a level playing field. Despite this, it does beg the question, how game-changing would class creation be in Apex?

Respawn Entertainment
Apex Legends Season 7 was released on November 4, 2020.

Player concept brings Warzone’s Gunsmith to Apex Legends

A thread posted to the Apex Legends subreddit has shown exactly how a Gunsmith-style system would look in-game.

The concept video shows the player customizing an Alternator. After entering the Gunsmith tab, the player is allowed to select a range of attachments that would usually be found in loot boxes across a map. Just like Warzone, the customization is split into the Barrel, Muzzle, Underbarrel, Magazine, and Stock.

It’s clear a tremendous amount of effort was put into this concept as the video showcases every attachment on the Alternator. The concept even provides descriptions of the pros and cons of each of the attachments.

[OC] This is how Apex look if it has a gunsmith from r/apexlegends

There is no doubt a Gunsmith-style system in Apex would change the game completely. For one, players would begin creating classes for the most-overpowered weapons in-game and the diversity of guns seen in matches would be reduced. On top of this, Apex’s loot focused gameplay would be made redundant with players looking to get their custom loadout as soon as possible.

Although a create a class system isn’t what the majority of Apex players want, it’s certainly interesting to see a functioning and working concept. You never know, Respawn may even opt to include some form of weapon customization in a future LTM.

Until then, it’s probably best that Apex and Warzone remain different and allow players to choose their preferred system.

Cosplay

Apex Legends cosplayer gets an adrenaline rush as El Diablo Octane

Published: 11/Jan/2021 6:30

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Apex Legends Octane cosplay
Respawn Entertainment

Share

Apex Legends cosplays are always a treat, but a talented cosplayer from Japan made an awesome El Diablo Octane outfit from scratch, and it looks so good, fans can’t believe it’s real.

Octane has a place in most Apex Legends squads. His increased movement speed and passive regeneration make him a menace in combat. However, his real value lies in his launch pads, which can be useful in all kinds of situations.

For that reason, he’s one of the more popular choices based on pick rates, and that’s seen him become a hit among cosplayers too. But while there are many excellent Octane cosplays, a special one surfaced on the internet recently. It blows the competition out of the water.

Apex Legends Octane cosplay
Respawn Entertainment
Octane is one of the most stylish legends in Apex Legends.

A Japanese cosplayer named KOMOREBI0v0 announced they were making an Octane costume back in November 2020. At this stage, it was still a work in progress. But you could already tell it was going to be incredible.

“There are still some details, but it looks like this,” they said, according to a rough translation. The post included two pictures that showed the costume on display. However, instead of being worn, it was sitting on a rack.

Fortunately, it didn’t take KOMOREBI0v0 too long to finish the piece. It took a bit of hard work and dedication, but they managed to get it done in December 2020, and the results were stunning.

“The captain of the artificial limb is me!” they said. “That’s why I couldn’t put it out after my mask broke the day before TGS last year. The second pose looks like a mirage no matter how you look at it.”

KOMOREBI0v0 also shared the cosplay on Reddit, and it’s already racked up a whopping 23,000 upvotes in less than ten days. Some people said it looked so good, they thought it was a screenshot at first glance.

In the end, though, everyone agreed that it was a masterpiece. KOMOREBI0v0 deserves all the praise, as well as the photographer behind the shots, Rodi Site. Apex Legends cosplayers are a talented bunch, and this one has done the community proud.