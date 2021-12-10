Apex Legends code 2737 crashes linked to L-Star and Bocek Bow

Apex Legends players are encountering game crashes caused by code 2737, and some believe it could be linked to the L-Star and Bocek Bow.

A few recorded instances of the new error code have surfaced online. Although the cause of it is still unclear, people have been noticing that it tends to occur after interacting with a few weapons across different maps.

Apex players have been encountering crashes throughout the game, and it’s popping up in more than just the battle royale mode. Even in the Practice Range, players have been able to recreate the bug that lead to the game shutting down on them.

“Picking up the L-Star [and] ammo crashes my game,” user ‘kyriega said over on Reddit. “I’ve tested this multiple times and on other energy weapons, since I’ve died to this reason in BR matches for many times now.”

Apex Legends code 2373 crash error

Even in the Practice Range, Apex crashes as soon as the L-Star is picked up. After a bit of stutters, the game crashes to reveal the following outage: “gamemodes/cl_gamemode_survival.nut. #2737 [Client] division by zero.”

While some joked that this was the perfect nerf for the weapon, people noticed that it wasn’t just the L-Star causing the issue. The Bocek Bow is also crashing Apex Legends with the same code, making people wary of using either weapon.

User ‘DatBoi_BP’ believed the problem was linked to the game’s servers until they noticed the same error code that popped up with the L-Star also reared its head using the bow.

“It happens with the L-star and the bow,” user ‘addymcFaddz’ surmised. “The only explanation for this could be that both guns have 0 ammo when you pick it up while the other guns have 1 full clip in them.”

Respawn Entertainment haven’t addressed the issue yet but players are hoping for a speedy resolution since it’s causing disruptions in gameplay.