Wattson’s Heirloom has special door animation in Apex Legends

Apex Legends players have discovered a unique animation for Wattson’s Heirloom when the Static Defender breaks down doors.

The recently released Raiders Collection event finally introduced Wattson’s Energy Reader Heirloom to the game.

Although there was a lot of anticipation for the rare collectible after leaks revealed its base design, a lot of the community was disappointed with the final product, even labeling it as “ugly”.

Now the Energy Reader has been in the game for a few days, it seems as if players are finally warming to the Heirloom after seeing its wide range of incredible animations.

Advertisement

One of these interactions has only just been found, and it only triggers when Wattson breaks down a door with her melee attacks.

Wattson Heirloom animation is impressing Apex players

As showcased by AnuixYT on the Apex Legends subreddit, Wattson’s Heirloom has a special animation when breaking down doors and it certainly pushes the Energy Reader to its limits.

When attempting to melee a door, Wattson grasps the Heirloom with both hands causing the end of the device to spin. This animation makes sparks fly everywhere and results in the door being smashed or pushed open.

Read More: Rampage LMG exploit makes it infinitely charged in Apex Legends

Although this may seem like a tiny detail, a lot of Wattson mains are incredibly impressed with this interaction as not all the Heirlooms in the game have a special animation when breaking doors.

Advertisement

Alongside the giant Nessie and door animations, Wattson also has a chance of fumbling and nearly dropping the Energy Reader as well.

This has been praised by the community as one of the most unique and cool interactions Respawn has ever put into the game.

So, despite being widely criticized at release, the Energy Reader has redeemed itself in the eyes of the community after players got their hands on the collectible.

With so many incredible interactions, Respawn has raised the bar for Heirlooms and got players on the edge of their seats for the next one to arrive.