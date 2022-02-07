All Apex Legends Season 12 weapon buffs and nerfs

The Apex Legends Season 12 Defiance patch update brought a change in the ground loot as well as buffs and nerfs to fan-favorite weapons like the Triple Take and Flatline, among others.

Respawn Entertainment are once again shuffling the balance of power in Apex by bringing in the new Kinetic Feeder Hop-Up while bringing back a couple of others for sidearms and the 30-30 Repeater.

For the Season 12 patch, there are going to be top-down changes to inventory for Fully Kitted guns as well as the weapons exclusively available through crafting that should impact people’s regular kits.

Apex Legends Season 12 weapon buffs/nerfs

Triple Take

The Triple Take took over marksman rifles when it was reintroduced to the ground loot so Respawn are toning down its power a tad to make other options more enticing.

This won’t result in a massive nerf but will shed some of the damage the Triple Take deals per bullet while removing projectile growth for every shot.

VK-47 Flatline

The Flatline is moving into the crafting modules and will be out of the ground loop for the time being. With that development, Respawn are giving it a slight nerf to its damage per bullet.

This won’t break the weapon but will give players something to think about if they want to cash in their mats for the popular weapon.

Apex Legends Season 12 Hop-Ups

The Season 12 patch is mixing in a few Hop-Ups to the equation that should make players think twice about how they loot up. The Defiance update brought back the Shatter Caps and Hammerpoint Rounds while introducing the Kinetic Feeder.

It looks like Respawn want to give players more flexibility for their second weapon with the Hammerpoint giving P2020, Mozambique, and RE-45 a huge boost against unshielded damage.

The Kinetic Feeder will also be a huge boon for mobile Apex players who prefer the Triple Take or Peacekeeper. The unique slide reloads should be really helpful for extended fights and it could make way for new uses of them altogether.

There’s plenty of changes to look over from the Apex Legends Season 12 update, so take a look below for the complete weapon buff, nerfs, and changes in the Defiance patch notes.

Apex Legends Season 12 weapon buffs, nerfs

Supply Drop Rotation

The Alternator SMG returns to the ground loot this season and taking its place is the powerful mid-range energy Volt SMG.

Alternator SMG

Removed disruptor rounds hop-up

Volt SMG

Damage increased from 15 to 17

Max mag size increased from 28 to 30

Hop Ups

Kinetic Feeder – Triple Take & Peacekeeper

Sliding with the Triple Take or Peacekeeper significantly speeds up choke time and automatically reloads rounds.

Hammerpoint Rounds – P2020, Mozambique & RE-45

P2020

+50% unshielded damage

Mozambique

+35% unshielded damage

RE-45

+35% unshielded damage

Shatter Caps – 30-30 Repeater & Bocek Bow

Passively affects hip-fire for both weapons ADS remains precision shot

No longer able to toggle on/off

30-30 pellet damage reduced from 8 to 7

Bow pellet damage reduced 12 to 11

Triple Take

Removing projectile growth from bullets

Damage reduced from 23 to 21 per bullet

VK-47 Flatline

Damage reduced from 19 to 18 per bullet

Rampage LMG (Hotfix)

Rampage damage reduced from 28 to 26

Reduced number of shots during the Revved state from ~40 to ~34

Fully Kitted Rotation

Added: RE-45, Triple Take, Peacekeeper, Prowler, Havoc

Removed: Mastiff, 30-30 Repeater, R-301, CAR, Longbow

Weapons in Crafting

VK-47 Flatline and Longbow DMR are now craftable for 30 mats at any crafting station.

Weapons in crafting can not be found on the ground.

Crafted weapons come with no attachments and two boxes of ammo

Crafting