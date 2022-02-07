Apex Legends Season 12 Battle Pass skins: Tiers & rewards

Apex Legends Season 12 arrives on February 8 and will introduce a brand new battle pass with 100 tiers of rewards for players to unlock.

Season 12 of Apex Legends brings the new character Mad Maggie, the 9v9 Control LTM, and of course huge changes to the Olympus map.

However, despite all of these major additions, a lot of Apex players have their eyes firmly focused on the new cosmetics and skins arriving in Defiance.

The majority of these collectibles will be added as part of the Season 12 battle pass which is set to offer 100 tiers of rewards for players to progress through.

With the reward track being available to purchase on the first day of Season 12, what cosmetics can you expect to receive?

How much is the Apex Legends Season 12 battle pass?

As with previous seasons, the Season 12 battle pass will cost 950 Apex Coins to purchase. but, you can also purchase the Battle Pass bundle for 2,800 coins, which will grant the first 25 levels immediately.

Remember, if you don’t want to spend any money, Respawn still offers plenty of free battle pass rewards in Season 12 that can be seen below:

Apex Packs

Weapon Skins

Load Screens

Win Trackers for all Legends

Music Pack

Apex Coins

Season Badge

What’s in Apex Legends Season 12 battle pass?

This time, Respawn hasn’t revealed all the reward tiers, so we’ll have to wait until the update goes live in-game.

But, you can see all of the skins here:

Loba

Ash

Seer

Crypto

Lifeline

As always the battle pass also includes a total of 1,000 coins, so you’ll have enough to buy the Season 13 pass as well, if you don’t spend them.