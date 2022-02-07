Crypto pick rate spikes in Apex Legends ahead of long-awaited buff

Apex Legends fans have been showing a bit of love towards Crypto ahead of his long-awaited buff in Season 12, as his pick rate has recently spiked.

Despite having a strong showing after being introduced back in Season 3, Crypto has slowly sunk to the bottom of the popularity charts when it comes to usage rate in Apex Legends.

The Security Expert’s drone can be a powerful tool on the battlefield, but with it needing to be operated manually, it can cause some problems. Not everyone wants to sit in a corner while their teammates push into a fight outnumbered.

That’ll be changing in Season 12: Defiance, though, as Crypto will finally get his highly-anticipated buff – allowing him to use the Drone’s abilities on the fly. And, it seems as if players are pretty excited for it already.

Advertisement

For quite some time, Crypto has rivaled Rampart for the bottom slot when it comes to usage rate in the Apex Games, not getting much use in casual or ranked play.

Read More: NICKMERCS explains why new Control mode is perfect for Apex Legends

However, as per stats from ApexLegendsStatus, Crypto’s pick rate has spiked close to 14% recently, and is regularly being used in Gold 4 skill level lobbies – similar to more powerful legends like Ash, Bloodhound, Bangalore, and Octane.

Despite the sharp rise in usage, Crypto does still rank as the second-lowest used legend overall. Though, that’s because he’s pretty useless for quite some time.

With the buff that’s coming in Season 12 looking like a pretty decent boost, it wouldn’t be at all shocking to see Crypto rises further up the usage charts.

Advertisement

He’s got a fair way to go before he’s a staple in every game and is affecting the meta much like an Octane, but Crypto mains have finally got something to shout about after long last.