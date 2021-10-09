100 Thieves announce return to Apex Legends esports

Esports org 100 Thieves has officially announced they’re returning to competitive Apex Legends play, and have already signed a team.

Apex Legends has seen a resurgence in the last few months on Twitch, with more and more players migrating over from Warzone and other games.

With the growing popularity of Respawn’s sci-fi battle royale 100 Thieves have apparently decided to jump back into the game’s esports scene, announcing the signing of three players to their new team on October 8.

100 THIEVES IS BACK IN APEX LEGENDS Please welcome the reigning ALGS North American Champions to 100 Thieves as our competitive Apex Legends roster. #100T@scuwry @Onmuu_ @fpsvein pic.twitter.com/LDuQob4seJ — 100 Thieves (@100Thieves) October 8, 2021

Alex ‘scuwry’ Scala, Brendan ‘Onmuu’ Pode and Nicholas ‘Vein’ Hobbs are the trifecta of Apex pros the Thieves have signed for their new-look squad.

100 Thieves previously fielded a professional Apex team when the game first came out, but the org released the entire squad back in August of 2019, and temporarily stepped away from the scene.

At the time, they blamed “uncertainty” over the future of Apex as an esport, but it seems those fears now seem to have been done away with.

“Apex Legends has now solidified itself, in my mind, as an IP that will be around for the next decade — if handled properly,” 100T founder and CEO Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag said in the announcement video. “This is a team we know can perform at the highest level consistently, and we’re hoping we can give them the support they need to win even more in the future.”

Dropped a 20 bomb first game with 100 Thieves, Dub pic.twitter.com/z3qGywybOz — 100T Vein (@fpsvein) October 8, 2021

We still don’t know when the newly minted 100 Thieves Apex Legends team will start competing, but most likely they’ll be joining the Apex Legends Global Series (ALGS) along with other top-tier NA esports teams.

Apex hasn’t seen as popular an esports scene as other games like Overwatch, CS:GO, LoL, and others, but if this 100 Thieves news is a sign of the times, more orgs could be following suit soon.