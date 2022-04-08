10 best Revenant skins in Apex Legends

Revenant has countless skins for players to choose from in Apex Legends, but which of his cosmetics are the best and will make you stand out from the crowd in the Outlands?

The Synthetic Nightmare has been causing havoc in the Outlands since Season 4 and while he’s never been the most popular pick in the game, Revenant is a force to be reckoned with in the right players’ hands.

With a Tactical that disables abilities and an Ultimate that effectively gives squads a second life, there’s no better Legend to main if you’re an aggressive player.

Of course, mastering his kit is only half the battle, as it can be almost impossible to choose a skin from the countless cosmetics Respawn releases with every event.

So, to help you pick the best skin for the Synthetic Nightmare, we’ve put together a list of the 10 best skins for Revenant.

Top 10 best skins for Revenant

Note: Not all of these skins are available to craft or buy in the store at the moment and some were part of limited-time events from the past.

10. Necro Nightmare

Necro Nightmare Revenant was released during the Monsters Within Event in 2021 and was available to craft for 2,400 materials.

9. Ra Fury

Ra Fury Revenant requires ‘Shadow on the Sun’ and 10,500 Legend Tokens or 1,800 Apex Coins to get. The skin was first seen in the Apex Store in January of 2022.

8. No Chill

No Chill Revenant arrived during the Season 12 Anniversary Collection Event in 2022 for 1,800 Apex Coins.

7. Bleached Bone

Bleached Bone Revenant requires ‘False Idol’ and 10,500 Legend Tokens to craft. The skin was last seen in the Apex Store in August of 2021.

6. Synthetic Shinobi

Synthetic Shinobi Revenant was part of the Season 9 Genesis Collection Event in 2021 and was available to craft for 2,400 materials or 1,800 Apex Coins.

5. Deathproof

Deathproof Revenant was released with the Season 6 Aftermarket Collection Event and was available to unlock for 2,400 materials or 1,800 Apex Coins.

4. Frost Ancient

Frost Ancient Revenant arrived with the Holo-Day Bash 2020 event in a bundle for 2,400 Apex Coins.

3. Relic of Death

Relic of Death Revenant was part of the Season 5 Lost Treasures Collection Event in 2020 and was available to unlock for 2,400 materials or 1,800 Apex Coins.

2. Sacred Divinity

Sacred Divinity Revenant was part of Season 7 Fight Night Collection Event in 2021 and was available to unlock for 2,400 materials or 1,800 Apex Coins.

1. A Gaze Eternal

A Gaze Eternal Revenant was released with the Chaos Theory event back in Season 8 and was available for 2,400 materials or 1,800 Apex Coins.

So, there you have it, those are our top 10 skins for the Synthetic Nightmare, Revenant. We’ll be sure to update our list as more skins are released in upcoming Collection Events and seasonal updates.

