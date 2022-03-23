10 best Horizon skins in Apex Legends

Horizon has countless skins for players to choose from in Apex Legends, but which of her cosmetics are the best and will make you stand out from the crowd in the Outlands?

Since her release back in Season 7 of Apex Legends, Horizon’s gravity-defying playstyle has been popular among the community.

Although hard-hitting nerfs in Season 9 did knock her off the top spots as a meta pick, she’s still an incredibly fun Legend to play and a force to be reckoned with in the right players’ hands.

Of course, mastering her kit is only half the battle, as it can be almost impossible to choose a skin from the countless cosmetics Respawn releases with every event.

Advertisement

So, to help you pick the best skin for the Gravitational Manipulator, we’ve put together a list of the 10 best skins for Horizon.

Top 10 best skins for Horizon

Note: Not all of these skins are available to craft or buy in the store at the moment and some were part of limited-time events from the past.

10. Brave Hero

Brave Hero Horizon requires the ‘Terra Nova’ skin and 10,500 Legend Tokens or 1,800 Apex Coins to craft. It was last seen in the store in August of 2021.

9. Neon Stardust

Neon Stardust Horizon was originally part of the Horizon Launch Bundle that was available to purchase in November of 2020 for 2,500 Apex Coins.

Advertisement

8. Cosmic Hitchhiker

Cosmic Hitchhiker Horizon was part of the Monsters Within Event in 2021 and was available to craft for 800 materials or acquire through packs.

7. Solaris

Solaris Horizon was not part of an event and can be crafted for 1,200 materials in the skins menu.

6. Galactic Guardian

Galactic Guardian Horizon was released with the Season 9 Genesis Collection Event in 2021 and was available to craft for 2,400 materials or 1,800 Apex Coins.

5. Biotic Luminary

Biotic Luminary Horizon was part of the Apex Legends Season 10 Emergence Battle Pass and was unlocked at tier 50.

4. Overfloater

Overfloater Horizon was originally released with the Dark Depths event in 2022 and was available to craft for 2,400 materials or 1,800 Apex Coins.

Advertisement

3. Dark Matter

Dark Matter Horizon was not part of an event and can be crafted for 1,200 materials in the skins menu.

2. Golden Boson

Golden Boson Horizon was part of the ‘Horizon Starter Bundle’ and was last available to purchase in August of 2021 for 3,950 Apex Coins.

1. Supermassive

Supermassive Horizon requires the ‘Dark Matter’ skin and 10,500 Legend Tokens to craft. The skin was last seen in the store in June of 2021.

So, there you have it, those are our top 10 skins for the Gravitational Manipulator, Horizon. We’ll be sure to update our list as more skins are released in upcoming Collection Events and seasonal updates.

Don’t forget to check out @alphaINTEL for all the latest Apex Legends news and leaks.