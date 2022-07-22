10 best Ash skins in Apex Legends

Alex Garton . 1 hour ago

Ash has countless skins for players to choose from in Apex Legends, but which of her cosmetics are the best and will make you stand out from the crowd in the Outlands?

Despite only arriving in the Outlands back in Season 11, Ash has quickly established herself as a fan-favorite character thanks to her aggressive kit and Titanfall roots.

Although the Incisive Instigator isn’t as popular as Wraith, Octane, and Bloodhound, she does have a solid 3.2% pick rate and can be absolutely lethal if a player puts enough hours into learning her abilities.

Of course, her kit is only half the battle, as it can be almost impossible to choose a skin from the countless cosmetics Respawn releases with every event.

So, to help you pick the best skin for the Incisive Instigator, we’ve put together a list of the 10 best skins for Ash.

Top 10 best skins for Ash

Note: Not all of these skins are available to craft or buy in the store at the moment and some were part of limited-time events from the past.

10. Modern Primitive

Respawn Entertainment The Modern Primitive Ash skin.

Modern Primitive Ash was a tier-one reward from the Season 12 Defiance Battle Pass.

9. Venom Blade

Respawn Entertainment The Venom Blade Ash skin.

Venom Blade Ash was available to unlock for Twitch Prime members between November and December of 2021.

8. Chaotic Emerald

Respawn Entertainment The Chaotic Emerald Ash skin.

Chaotic Emerald Ash isn’t part of an event and can be crafted in the Legends menu for 1,200 Materials.

7. Eagle Eyed

Respawn Entertainment The Eagle-Eyed Ash skin.

Eagle-Eyed Ash isn’t part of an event and can be crafted in the Legends menu for 1,200 Materials.

6. Mercenary Mystique

Respawn Entertainment The Mercenary Mystique Ash skin.

Mercenary Mystique Ash isn’t part of an event and can be crafted in the Legends menu for 1,200 Materials.

5. Burning Chrome

Respawn Entertainment The Burning Chrome Ash skin.

Burning Chrome Ash arrived with the Season 12 Anniversary Collection Event and could be unlocked with 1,000 Apex Coins or 800 Materials.

4. Synthetic Huntress

Respawn Entertainment The Synthetic Huntress Ash skin.

Synthetic Huntress Ash was released alongside the Season 12 Warriors Collection Event and could be unlocked with 1,800 Apex Coins or 2,400 Materials.

3. Denizen of the Deep

Respawn Entertainment The Denizen of the Deep Ash skin.

Denizen of the Deep Ash was added with the Dark Depths event in 2022 and was available to unlock through packs, 1,800 Apex Coins, or 2,400 Materials.

2. Fallen Angel

Respawn Entertainment The Fallen Angel Ash skin.

Fallen Angel Ash isn’t part of an event and can be crafted in the Legends menu for 1,200 Materials.

1. Chain of Command

Respawn Entertainment The Chain of Command Ash skin.

Chain of Command Ash was available to unlock as part of the “Ash Launch Bundle” in November of 2021 for 3,000 Apex Coins.

So, there you have it, those are our top 10 skins for the Incisive Instigator, Ash. We’ll be sure to update our list as more skins are released in upcoming Collection Events and seasonal updates.

