Yu Yu Hakusho live-action anime trailer sparks “sloppy” concerns

The Netflix live-action remake announcement of hit 90s series Yu Yu Hakusho got fans excited for more. That is until the release of the action-packed new trailer raised doubts.

Ahead of the debut of Netflix’s Yu Yu Hakusho live-action adaptation next week, the platform released a brand new action-packed trailer to give fans a sneak peak of what to expect.

Based on Yoshihiro Togashi’s early 90s shonen manga, which was adapted into a long-running anime, is filled with supernatural mysteries, terrifying yokai and a 14-year-old street-urchin with unrivalled martial arts skills.

A remake of this sword-slashing martial arts based fantasy series is exactly what the anime world needs. But although fans are excited for the live-action. The recently released trailer has also left fans conflicted. Let’s take a closer look.

What’s Yu Yu Hakusho about?

The story follows a 14-year-old orphan called Yusuke Urameshi. But his life takes a dramatic turn (quite literally) when he’s killed in a car accident and enters the spirit world, receiving a chance to return to his mortal body if he can complete a series of challenges.

You’d think that this is enough plot alone for a manga. But no. After passing the tests and gaining the title of “Underworld Detective, Yusuke returns to the Human World to solve mysteries that plague the earth – most of which involve impressive displays of martial arts as he battles supernatural entities.

The trailer raises doubts

On December 5, Netflix released the trailer for the upcoming Yu Yu Hakusho series.

It received almost 150k views in just 12 hours. But they also raised significant concerns about the series’ pacing. And that’s no surprise. The manga has a lot of material to cover, making fans question whether the Netflix series can live up to the standard that One Piece sets.

One of the biggest concerns fans have raised after watching the trailer is the pacing.

The trailer indicated they would skip some crucial moments, so fans took to social media to express concern. On Reddit, one user posted, “The dark tournament is the best tournament arc in any anime in history … Netflix: skip it idk.” And another said, “It’s gonna suck, nothing is going to get breathing room, and they’re not doing the Dark Tournament at all.”

Of course, that won’t to stop fans from watching it, hoping for a pleasant surprise. With the cast featuring members from Alice in Borderland, and the studio that worked on Godzilla vs. Kong behind the effects, some have even expressed a cautious optimism towards the series. You can check out all their reactions on Reddit here.

Things were a little more positive over on Twitter, with many fans expressing their excitement for the new series and an appreciation of the series visuals. However, similar concerns over rushing through the tournaments also cropped up.

It is clear that not every manga source material lends itself to a live-action series. But since Yu Yu Hakusho is a supernatural blast from the past, it’s possible that fans concerns could soon materialize. Although, following the success of One Piece, let’s hope that Yu Yu Hakusho is sword-slashing martial arts series Netflix promises it will be.

