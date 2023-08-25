Will there be Zom 100 Episode 6 this week?

As another week heads toward its end, every Zom 100 fan wonders if their favorite anime will return with Episode 6 this week or if we have to see another delay in the episode’s release.

Zom 100 is one such anime show that accumulated a massive appreciation for its fresh perspective on a zombie apocalypse story. The only frustrating thing about the series is the frequent breaks that it’s been taking.

Due to the breaks, the anime has also lost a number of fans, but we hope that the upcoming episodes not only bring back those who left but will also gather new followers.

So, when can we expect to see Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Episode 6?

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead was on a hiatus last week, but it’s returning with Episode 6 this Sunday, August 27, 2023, at 5pm JST. For fans across the globe, we have listed the release times for each timezone:

2am PDT

4am CST

5am EST

10am BST

11am European Time

2:30pm IST

5pm Philippines Time

Zom 100 gets the release dates for Episodes 7, 8, and 9

Ahead of the official release of its sixth episode, the zombie-themed anime series has received release dates for episodes 7, 8, and 9. It’s good to know that we have confirmed dates for the upcoming episodes, and we do not have to play the guessing game anymore. You can have a look at the dates below:

Episode 7 – September 3, 2023

Episode 8 – September 17, 2023

Episode 9 – September 24, 2023

Zom 100 anime series comes from BUG FILMS, a studio that hasn’t given us any major series yet as it’s a very newly established studio. It stepped into the world of animation in 2021, so it is understandable that the studio is taking time to get settled in terms of production, which might be one of the reasons for the delays.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

