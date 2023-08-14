Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Episode 6 gets a new Release date after getting delayed

Sorry fans of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, as it seems like Episode 6 has truly gotten delayed. The upcoming episode of the anime series has now got a new release date.

Zom 100 Episode 6, which was already delayed, has been pushed back once again, leaving fans disheartened.

The zombie-themed anime series Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead brings a new episode each Sunday, and until now, it has given us five entertaining episodes.

Unfortunately, when fans were buckling up to witness the events of Episode 6, the news of it getting delayed surfaced. This is not the first time Zom 100’s episode has gotten delayed, and here’s everything we know about it.

Zom 100: Bucket List of Dead Episode 6 was to be released on August 20, 2023, but now it will arrive on Crunchyroll on Sunday, August 27, 2023. The reason behind this delay is the 2023 World Athletics Championships, which will occur in Budapest from August 19, 2023, to August 27, 2023.

The Championships will be live-streamed on the same channel responsible for broadcasting the episodes of Zom 100 and several other anime series. Hence, these clashes have led to Zom 100 Episode 6 getting delayed.

Fans are fuming over the delay of Zoom 100 Episode 6

Zom 100 is one of the anime series of the Summer line-up 2023 that has brought a fresh perspective to the Zombie-centred shows. And that’s why it has accumulated a considerable fanbase. However, due to the recent setbacks of the anime, several fans have started removing the series from their watchlist. Well, it’s understandable why such a good show is beginning to lose its fanbase after so many frequent delays.

Previously, the fourth and fifth episode of the anime was delayed, and now, the sixth episode is again getting delayed. No matter what the reasons for these delays are, fans have started going bonkers.

Several fans have taken the issue to social media and have started showing their disappointment. While the news of the delay was followed by several backlash-filled comments on Twitter, several loyal fans of the show still hope to see this as the final deferral.

