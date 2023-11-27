V-Jump editor reveals “unexpected twist” in Dragon Ball Super’s Gohan vs Cell Max finale

Dragon Ball Super manga chapter 100 is going to feature an “unexpected twist” that will deviate from the movie version of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero according to V-Jump’s Victory Uchida.

The manga battle between Beast Gohan and Orange Piccolo against Cell Max is reaching its epic conclusion in the upcoming Dragon Ball Super manga chapter, but things might end differently than the film.

In Chapter 99, the battle against Cell Max seemed all but won as Gohan fired the Special Beam Cannon, which destroyed the android in the film version of Super Hero.

Only so much of the movie is left, including a post-credit sparring session where Vegeta bests Goku, but according to V-Jump’s editor, fans should expect the unexpected.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 100 to feature “crazy” developments

In a recent video, Victory Uchida teased that something “unbelievable/unexpected” will happen in next month’s Dragon Ball Super manga.

There’s no shortage of possibilities, especially with no additional movies to adapt, but plenty of unresolved storylines.

The Dragon Ball Super story is getting very close to the ‘End of Z’ so we could end up with a retelling of that, but there’s also the unresolved threat of Black Frieza still lurking. It’s definitely possible that the next chapter segues into the next arc.

Aside from the “unexpected twist,” Uchida also hinted that there will be “crazy developments” to look forward to, so it sounds like there will be quite a bit of drama to conclude Chapter 100.

Of course, the new anime, Dragon Ball Daima, is set to debut in Fall 2024, so we could even potentially get a tease about what’s to come, especially with that show’s timeline still shrouded in mystery.

In any case, we won’t have long to find out as Chapter 100 releases in December. Until then, keep it locked to Dexerto for anime news.