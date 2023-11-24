Trillion Game anime: Everything we know

Popular manga and TV series Trillion Game is getting its very own anime adaptation. From key cast members to production crew, here is everything we know so far.

Riichiro Inagaki’s 2020 seinen manga, Trillion Game, already hit the big time when it was adapted into a live-action TV series that’s just been picked up by Netflix.

But that was just the start of things to come. On September 15, 2023, Trillion Game’s official Twitter announced that a new TV anime was in the works.

So, get ready to see see “the most selfish people in the world” return to your screens in anime format. Here is everything we know so far about the recently announced series.

There is currently no release date for Trillion Game’s anime.

Although there’s no official release date, the Twitter announcement revealed that the anime will first stream on TBS in Japan. There’s also no news about the international streaming platform. However, with Netflix acquiring the rights to the live-action series, it’s rumored that they will also air the anime once it’s been released.

Trillion Game plot

Based on Dr. Stone author Riichiro Inagaki and Ryochi Ikigami’s manga series, Trillion Game follows the story of a charismatic businessman Haru and socially awkward computer programmer Gaku, linked by their joint ambition of becoming trillionaires.

However, there’s a catch. They have no business plan, no capital and they have to come up with innovative ways to raise money to get ahead. From here, their extremely unpredictable entrepreneurial survival story begins.

Cast & crew

On November 23, 2023, Trillion Game’s official Twitter account released two key cast members, alongside a teaser visual.

Main characters Haru Tennjoi will be played by Gantz: O voice actor Takeo Otsuka and Manabu “Gaku” Taira will be played by Final Fantasy‘s Shoya Ishige.

It was also confirmed that Madhouse Studio, known for producing some of the biggest anime titles of the moment, including One Punch Man, Hunter x Hunter, Monster, and Death Note, will produce the new series.

Is there a trailer?

So far, only a 23-second teaser trailer has been released for the anime.

On September 15, the anime’s official website released a teaser trailer, featuring visuals from the manga.

With over 50,000 views, its got a long way to go before it reaches the elusive “trillion” mark. However, considering Madhouse’s stellar reputation and the success of the live-action TV series, Trillion Game’s anime has already been predicted by fans to be a huge success.

